World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. A D Lab
  6. 2018
  7. Nomad House / A D Lab

Nomad House / A D Lab

  • 19:00 - 29 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nomad House / A D Lab
Save this picture!
Nomad House / A D Lab, © Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen
© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen

© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen © Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen © Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen © Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen + 25

Save this picture!
© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen
© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen

Text description provided by the architects. An intriguing element of the brief for this corner terrace house in Central Singapore became the inspiration for its design. The owners approached architects AD Lab Pte Ltd with a desire to live in the house as nomads, moving the living and sleeping areas from room to room, and having the ability to alter the function and meaning of the spaces over time. 

Save this picture!
© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen
© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen

Situated at the end of a row of terrace houses with a green reserve toward the rear of the house, the site naturally had one side that was limited by the boundary wall, and the other that was more related to the surrounding greenery.  The designers took advantage of the linked boundary wall to house a linear strip of the “function” or “service” elements of the house, leaving the more open and flexible space to face the side garden and long swimming pool, front balcony and rear views to the greenery. 

Save this picture!
© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen
© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen

This organization of service and served spaces is clearly expressed in the façade with the left side of the house being more solid, built in heavy cast in-situ concrete, to accommodate the bathrooms, kitchen, staircase and store rooms.  In contrast, the right side of the house is constructed of lightweight steel and expressed as an open, glass and aluminium-clad structure.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

This organizational logic carries through to the interiors of the house, with its contrast of the darker and more enclosed “service” side and light and open flexible side. Even in the basement of the house, the openness is felt through shimmering light emanating from long windows directly into the side of the swimming pool which stretches across the entire length of the house.

Save this picture!
© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen
© Elliot Lee, Studio Three Sixteen

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
A D Lab
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Singapore
Cite: "Nomad House / A D Lab" 29 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906532/nomad-house-a-d-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream