Kumru Ankara / A Tasarim Mimarlik

Architects
LocationAnkara, Provincia de Ankara, Turkey
Lead ArchitectAli Osman Öztürk
Area60216.0 m2
Project Year2014
Structural EngineerYüksek Project
Mechanical EngineerMetta Project
Electrical EngineerYurdakul Engineering
LandscapeDalokay Design Studio
Fire ConsultantAlara Design and Engineering
Façade ConsultantAluma Building Systems
Wind Load AnalysisTurbotek Turbo Makina Technologies
ClientKuzu Grup
Text description provided by the architects. Kumru Ankara was designed in the one of the most important residential areas of Ankara, Çankaya, Yıldız neighborhood, parallel to the Turan Güneş Boulevard which is one of the main axes of the Ankara.
The settlement consists of two main parts. Commercial uses are sub-mass, and rising floors have residences. The residential tower is also spatially integrated into the park, and at the same time, it forms a nice opening with the square. Since the complex is placed in the center of the Ankara, it has several transportation opportunities which increase the accessibility of the site and by the design of inner courtyard; the idea of social life area is achieved. In terms of urban scale, it was considered as a "public space" that enriched the social activity network on the 4th street and its surroundings with new cultural activities.
First, the surrounding roads, uses, axis, street level data were evaluated. The presence of Yıldız Crossroads, Turan Güneş Boulevard, Dikmen Valley create pedestrian circulation and keep the site location alive. Therefore pedestrian flows were taken into account to propose a floor layout scheme. The level difference in the site is used like two distinct floors. These two functions and levels are in an order, and compatible with each other. In addition to these, historical squares, bazaars continue to reflect the daily life vitality of the city.
The building
The location of the design has a strong potential to be able to provide a nice city view to the users. Therefore, 360 degree city view is provided in the houses. In different directions, diverse scenic houses include diverse units that can address different lifestyles.
Architectural approach emphasizes the environmental and energy sensitivity issues, and the concept of green building is adopted as a sustainable understanding. The roof gardens built on the commercial units provide a green area contribution to the upper town and at the same time the gardens strengthen the view of the houses.
While Kumru Ankara presents a new