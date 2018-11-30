Kumru Ankara / A Tasarim Mimarlik

Save this picture! Courtesy of A Tasarim Mimarlık

Architects A Tasarim Mimarlik

Location Ankara, Provincia de Ankara, Turkey

Lead Architect Ali Osman Öztürk

Area 60216.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Structural Engineer Yüksek Project

Mechanical Engineer Metta Project

Electrical Engineer Yurdakul Engineering

Landscape Dalokay Design Studio

Fire Consultant Alara Design and Engineering

Façade Consultant Aluma Building Systems

Wind Load Analysis Turbotek Turbo Makina Technologies

Client Kuzu Grup

Save this picture! Courtesy of A Tasarim Mimarlık

Text description provided by the architects. Kumru Ankara was designed in the one of the most important residential areas of Ankara, Çankaya, Yıldız neighborhood, parallel to the Turan Güneş Boulevard which is one of the main axes of the Ankara.

Save this picture! Courtesy of A Tasarim Mimarlık

The settlement consists of two main parts. Commercial uses are sub-mass, and rising floors have residences. The residential tower is also spatially integrated into the park, and at the same time, it forms a nice opening with the square. Since the complex is placed in the center of the Ankara, it has several transportation opportunities which increase the accessibility of the site and by the design of inner courtyard; the idea of social life area is achieved. In terms of urban scale, it was considered as a "public space" that enriched the social activity network on the 4th street and its surroundings with new cultural activities.

Save this picture! Courtesy of A Tasarim Mimarlık

First, the surrounding roads, uses, axis, street level data were evaluated. The presence of Yıldız Crossroads, Turan Güneş Boulevard, Dikmen Valley create pedestrian circulation and keep the site location alive. Therefore pedestrian flows were taken into account to propose a floor layout scheme. The level difference in the site is used like two distinct floors. These two functions and levels are in an order, and compatible with each other. In addition to these, historical squares, bazaars continue to reflect the daily life vitality of the city.

The building is planned according to the three basic levels. The first one is public platform, second one is inner courtyard, which has a close relation with the road, and the last one is the upper platform where the entrance of 2 + 1 and 1 + 1 flats and 3 + 1, 4 + 1 flats were constructed. The social facility created on the 11th floor which provides a synergy of the housing groups formed by the upper and lower blocks as an activity area which has a clear city view. Fitness center, swimming pool, playground are provided on this level which brings people together.

Save this picture! Courtesy of A Tasarim Mimarlık

The location of the design has a strong potential to be able to provide a nice city view to the users. Therefore, 360 degree city view is provided in the houses. In different directions, diverse scenic houses include diverse units that can address different lifestyles.

Save this picture! Courtesy of A Tasarim Mimarlık

Architectural approach emphasizes the environmental and energy sensitivity issues, and the concept of green building is adopted as a sustainable understanding. The roof gardens built on the commercial units provide a green area contribution to the upper town and at the same time the gardens strengthen the view of the houses.

Save this picture! Courtesy of A Tasarim Mimarlık

While Kumru Ankara presents a new public space to the city's social life cycle, the strong relationship it establishes with the city also provides a rich living space to its users.