Premier Ledu City Building No.1 / SUD Architectes

+ 24

Architects SUD Architectes

Location Building No.1, 262, Ledu Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China

Architect in Charge Arnaud Rossocelo (SUD China) & Jocelyn Fillard (SUD Polska)

Design Team Bruno Sousa & Agata Stańczyk

Area 3500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Premier Ledu City

Manufacturers Loading...

I. Background

1. Development background

Through the Songjiang District Technology and Innovation Corridor, Songjiang condenses industrial demand, enhances regional functions, accelerates the upgrading and transformation of the industry, and fully drives the transformation of 'Songjiang Manufacturing' to 'Songjiang Creation'. At the same time, Shanghai Electric Group, Songjiang City Investment, and the Premier Group joined forces to innovate and take the opportunity to create renaissance of the Songjiang city.

2. Planning development background

G60 expressway development belt, combined with tram (Ledu station), rail transit, international airport, highway.

II. Design concept

1. Traditional industrial aesthetics encounters an innovative context

The Ledu project was developed on the original site of the No.4 Machine Tool Factory, covering an area of ​​about 130 acres and a planned building price of 110,000 square meters. Covering enterprise R&D, headquarters office, science and technology incubator center, service apartment, film making center, fashion center, boutique hotel, etc., with smart city industry as the forerunner, cultural creativity as the feature, comprehensive intelligent science and technology industry community. The Ledu City B1 is the first built edifice of the entire development.

2. Project characteristics, box concept interspersed in existing structures and spaces

SUD architect combines many existing experiences in Europe and the existing characteristics of the project site, proposes to retain all the main structures, and the facade has been adjusted and beautified. The opening height of the main entrance has been increased to accommodate the lobby requirements of the coworking office.

The interior space does not increase the partition wall as much as possible, making the interior lighting better and feeling more open. By wood materials and glass, the office space is warm and transparent.

The open atrium became a common living room in the building. In order to express the memory and respect for history, the metal trusses of industrial plants are preserved, while giving the space a flowing time shuttle atmosphere, while the existing functions are the characteristics of brand-new function as coworking office.

III. Project Operation

1. After the planning and design, the concept of shared space was decided.

Continuous discussion and practice with the owners and end users to determine the function of the coworking space. Thereby tailored the interior space. Create a unique eco-incubator and shared office atmosphere. SUD Architects participated in all stages of planning, design, construction and operation.