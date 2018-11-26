Jiangnan No. 1 Courtyard Life Experience Hall / gad

+ 37

Architects gad

Location East Qiannong road, Xiaoshan Distict, Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China

Architecture Design Wei Li, Jialiang Hu

Design Team Wei Zhang, Wei Li, Jialiang Hu

Area 2304.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Yi Fan

Structure Xiaoping Ye, Zhenchao Zhang

Water supply and drainage Li Nie

HVAC Yougui Pan

Electrical Guoping Chen

Interior design CAC

Landscape design IPD More Specs Less Specs

If the design is telling a kind of wisdom, a certain quality or a feeling about beauty, then culture is the train of thought hidden in the design method. In the traditional concept, oriental architecture advocates the implicit quality and avoids the direct expression. In the design concept of Jiangnan No.1 Courtyard Life Experience Hall, we respond to the spirit characteristics of the traditional Jiangnan courtyard with modern language.

Place Image

The building is located at XiaoshanInnovation Polis, and being adjacent to the lake in the place is the landscape advantage that has added the smart sense of the Jiangnan watery town. The herringbone sloping roofs and the minimalist white walls and black tiles elements give a vivid visual impression, forming an overall continuous and rhythmic picture. The entrance is made of imitative wood pole elements creating a semi-transparent curtain effect. The building facade combining with the small scene of the landscape creates a wonderful picture of mountains and rivers in Jiangnan.

The herringbone undulating roof brings a rich state of space, and which seems to be a sign of the designer’s preference for the endless mountains. At the same time, we also extend the linguistic symbols of the facade to the interior, presenting a purely dynamic roof.

Courtyard Spirit

The patio in the traditional courtyard emphasizes spirituality and sense of belonging. The building also responds to this concept in space design, and it is overall like an enclosed hall with the internal functional organization built around a patio atrium.

Stepping into the front hall, the landscape atrium is opposite to the entrance. Natural light becomes an indoor light source through the atrium glass. The seasons change and the variety of light and shadow are all like being collected in this transparent landscape container. Combined with the waterscape, it fills the square space with the light flow sense and fresh vitality, responding to the environment characteristics of overlooking lake in the area.

Virtual and Real Experience

When we visit the gardens, we often linger in the twists and turns of the virtual and real landscape. In the design of the experience hall, this gardening method is used in the architectural space to create a virtual and real spatial sequence. For example, the glass material used at the corner along the lake, and the Jiangnan architectural elements of the white walls and black tiles, form a virtual and real, modern and ancient, indoor and outdoor integration.

Conclusion

In this case, we try to depict the understanding of the traditional Jiangnan architecture and explore the cultural roots growing in space. In the future, how should we express the unique charm of oriental architecture with modern language? gad is thinking about more possible ways of interpretation.