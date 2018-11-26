World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Gianni Botsford Architects
  6. 2018
  7. House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects

House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects

  • 01:00 - 26 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects
Save this picture!
House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects, © Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

© Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner + 73

  • Architects

    Gianni Botsford Architects

  • Location

    London, United Kingdom

  • Design Team

    Gianni Botsford, Paulo Martinho (Project Architect), Kate Dar-by, James Eagle, Hiroshi Takeyama, Anahi Copponex

  • Area

    2722.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Edmund Sumner

  • Structural Engineer

    Built

  • Services Engineer

    Pearce and Associates

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Leslie Clark

  • Landscape Architect

    Todd Longstaffe-Gowan

  • AV

    Andrew Lucas Ltd

  • Arboriculturist

    Treeprojects

  • Approved Inspector

    Salus

  • CDM

    Goddard Consulting

  • Lighting Designer

    Isometrix

  • Planning Authority

    Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. A copper-roofed pavilion in a hidden urban garden, Gianni Botsford Architects’ House in a Garden is a highly unusual dwelling accessed through a narrow passage alongside a 1840s Notting Hill villa. The project involved the demolition of a 1960s bungalow and its replacement with a largely subterranean house.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Externally the most visible component of the house is its pavilion like a copper-clad roof. Inside, the roof comprises of a complex glulam timber structure made from spruce, its double curvature concluding in a glazed oculus. The roof has a floating quality set above a glass-walled living room that enhances a sense of lightness while connecting the interior of the house to the surrounding landscaped garden as well as to its urban context.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Copper recurs throughout the house, in surfaces of the ground floor kitchen and in detailing of rooms below, adding a subtle tonal warmth to the interior. The contrast between the cool and warm tones of Douglas Fir and carved Carrara marble adds to the sensual quality of the underground spaces as does the carefully studied play of light against darkness. There are two levels below the ground floor. Bedrooms are immediately below ground, while there is a generous living/ gallery area with a 10-meter long swimming pool on a level further below. Lightwells and skylights are designed to optimize daylight casting toplight onto the walls of lower ground floors.

Save this picture!
Sketches 6
Sketches 6
Save this picture!
Section 4
Section 4

Introducing daylight to a depth of up to eight meters was a challenge especially as the site of the house is tight and north facing. Digital analysis tools were used to seek out the three-dimensional possibilities that light gives in terms of generating the form and organization of the building. The House in a Garden builds on Gianni Botsford Architects’ earlier preoccupations with the manipulation of natural light throughout the day and through the seasons, enriching, enlivening and, ultimately, defining the nature of the architecture. Gianni Botsford describes the house,

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

“To build with light and darkness is to work with what a context gives you - a unique set of constraints and opportunities. Shaped and informed by the light and shadow that surround it, the roof’s tent-like form creates a new place for life to occur in the house - one that turns its back on the large volumes surrounding it and embraces the site.”

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Each individual and unique piece of the timber roof structure is curving in three directions and was pre-fabricated in the Dolomites from three-dimensional models Gianni Botsford Architects provided. The pieces were then brought to the site and craned into position in eight sections. Gianni Botsford summarises the concept for the roof, “Designed, modeled and fabricated using both digital and manual processes each feeding the other, the intensity of the complex timber roof structure belies its warm domestic scale and character.”

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gianni Botsford Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects" 26 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906465/house-in-a-garden-gianni-botsford-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream