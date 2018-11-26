World
Sacha / SABO Project

  • 03:00 - 26 November, 2018
Sacha / SABO Project
Sacha / SABO Project, © Alexandre Delaunay
© Alexandre Delaunay

© Alexandre Delaunay

© Alexandre Delaunay
© Alexandre Delaunay

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment for a young Parisian family results from the combination of two identical overlapping apartments with double exposure. Bedrooms are gathered on the lower floor and protected from neighboring noise while the social upper floor benefits from unobstructed views of Paris.

© Alexandre Delaunay
© Alexandre Delaunay
Lower Level Plan
Lower Level Plan
© Alexandre Delaunay
© Alexandre Delaunay

The main level is designed as a single open space within which areas are defined by a shared material set of Baltic birch plywood, white resin, and existing concrete. The eat-in kitchen can be partitioned off using a large sliding wall.

© Alexandre Delaunay
© Alexandre Delaunay

The main floor is home to the family cat entering his house through dedicated arched openings within the kitchen sliding partition and cabinets. A curved door around the spiral stairs helps keep him away from the private rooms below. Pegboard walls in the entrance, living room and master bedroom allow for flexible display and storage.

© Alexandre Delaunay
© Alexandre Delaunay
Section
Section
© Alexandre Delaunay
© Alexandre Delaunay

SABO project
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors France
Cite: "Sacha / SABO Project" 26 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906463/sacha-sabo-project/> ISSN 0719-8884

