Building of Pintor Mir / Rovira Cuyàs Arquitectes

Architects Rovira Cuyàs Arquitectes

Location Plaza Joaquim Mir 2, Montornès del Vallès, Barcelona, Spain

Authors Carlos Rovira Cuyàs

Structural Calculation Pere Pina Pallés i Xavier Marquez Hervera

Design Team Eva Subirana Fernandez

Area 6565.9 ft2

Photographs Simón García

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located at “Plaza de Joaquim Mir”, number 2, belonging to Montornés del Vallés city, in Barcelona.

It was originally designed by the architect Magí Rius in 1884, for school use. The construction phase was delayed, so it was not inaugurated until 1930.

The building has a square floor. Two parts are identified. The first one, with a hipped roof, is developed on ground floor and first floor, in which the access and the nucleus of vertical communications are located. The second one, with a gable roof, corresponds to the rest of the building, and is developed only on the ground floor. A construction is attached to the rear façade, also covered with a gabled roof, which houses facilities and services rooms.

The building’s façades are neoclassical style. The openings are generally distributed symmetrically with respect to the central axis of each of the façades, with a certain predominance of the mass with respect to the gap. The main access, framed by two attached pilasters, is in the central body crowned with a triangular pediment independent of the roof. A plinth and an upper cornice go around the perimeter of the rest of the building.

The project proposes the internal redistribution of the building, to adapt it to its current use "Non-regulated teaching” and punctually as “Youth center”. A new ramp is pIanned at Pintor Mir Street access in order to make it accessible. The staircase at the rear façade is also modified, maintaining the original composition style.

The lateral ramp and the exterior garden areas attached to the building remain unchanged.