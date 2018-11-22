World
  7. Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel

Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel

  • 15:15 - 22 November, 2018
Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel
Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel, Courtesy of Azulik
Text description provided by the architects. AZULIK Uh May is a new multi-faceted art centre in Francisco Uh May, Mexico, due to open at the end of November. It is the latest project of Roth (Eduardo Neira), the founder and designer of luxury resort AZULIK and the adjacent art space IK LAB.

Roth is responsible for the captivating architecture of each of these locations, all of which are environmentally conscious and are each built to ensure they leave no carbon footprint. The spaces are a refreshing and imaginative combination of locally sourced materials including polished cement surfaces that undulate from floor to ceiling and raw ‘Bejuco’ wooden floors - a vine-like plant native to the region.

These anthropomorphous structures have tiber canopy-like roofs and appear to naturally grow from the ground, with various rooms connected by floating bridges and meandering paths guided by the spaces between the trees. To get a first impression of Azulik Uh May, please find the initial images from the site: A multi-faceted and flexible complex, AZULIK Uh May will encompass an array of creative spaces, including an innovative art space, a lab dedicated to fashion and design, a state of the art recording studio as well as residencies for artists. At the heart of the centre, a school focusing on the universal language of art and craft will bring together the local Mayan population, artists in residence, international students and scholars.

For the centre’s opening, IK LAB’s artistic director Claudia Paetzold has invited Ernesto Neto, Paulo Nazareth and Oskar Metsavaht to show immersive sculptures and installations. These works will reside in the new spaces within AZULIK Uh May dedicated to contemporary art, aptly named IK LAB Uh May.  

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning visual arts center Mexico
