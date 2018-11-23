World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. White Arkitekter's Design for Nuuk's Psychiatric Clinic Emphasizes the Relationship Between Architecture, Nature, and Mental Health

White Arkitekter's Design for Nuuk's Psychiatric Clinic Emphasizes the Relationship Between Architecture, Nature, and Mental Health

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
White Arkitekter's Design for Nuuk's Psychiatric Clinic Emphasizes the Relationship Between Architecture, Nature, and Mental Health
Save this picture!
White Arkitekter's Design for Nuuk's Psychiatric Clinic Emphasizes the Relationship Between Architecture, Nature, and Mental Health, Courtesy of White Arkitekter
Courtesy of White Arkitekter

The built atmosphere in which we live has a profound impact on our mood and well-being. For those with mental health issues, this fact is particularly important to understand. This raises the question: can architects successfully design a space that has an overall positive influence on the healing process? What integrated elements of the building, in particular, aid in the process while fighting the prejudice and stigma of mental health issues?

In designing the 35,521 square-foot building, the White Arkitekter design team chose to emphasize the beauty of Greenland’s natural landscape and create a tranquil atmosphere with a strong connection to the hospital’s surroundings. By analyzing and recognizing the impact of architecture on the hospital’s patients, the design team has attempted to create a calm, healing environment for its visitors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of White Arkitekter
Courtesy of White Arkitekter

Many of the main gathering areas throughout the structure, such as the atrium, will be transitional spaces that meld the protection of a confined space with the beauty and clarity of the landscape. These flexible spaces are catered to various activities including family and friend visits, exercise, and personal reflection.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of White Arkitekter
Courtesy of White Arkitekter

For many, the stereotypical psychiatric facility may conjure up images of sequestered, enclosed spaces. But White Arkitekter emphasized the importance of natural light in interior spaces. Patient’s quarters were designed with generous windows, providing breathtaking views of the landscape and an abundance of natural light in most rooms. The architect has also chosen to emphasize wood, a natural material, throughout the design due to its proven stress-reducing effect on the human psyche.

News via White Arkitekter

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Lindsay Duddy
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsay Duddy. "White Arkitekter's Design for Nuuk's Psychiatric Clinic Emphasizes the Relationship Between Architecture, Nature, and Mental Health" 23 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906440/white-arkitekters-design-for-nuuks-psychiatric-clinic-emphasizes-the-relationship-between-architecture-nature-and-mental-health/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream