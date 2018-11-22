A First Look at Grimshaw's Next Eden Project

Grimshaw has unveiled its vision for the Eden Project North, following on from its acclaimed domed megastructure in Cornwall, England. The new scheme is to be located in Morecambe, Lancashire, featuring “a series of pavilions inspired by mussels, which could house a variety of environments.”

Eden Project North seeks to combine indoor and outdoor experiences in a “seaside resort for the twenty-first century,” with lidos, gardens, performance spaces, and immersive experiences and observatories.

The area earmarked for development in Morecambe Bay was formally occupied by the Bubbles swimming pool and Dome theater, and is designed to help the social, economic, and environmental regeneration of the area.

We're incredibly proud to present our vision for Eden Project North and hope that the people of Morecambe and the surrounding area are as excited about it as we are. We aim to reimagine what a seaside destination can offer, with a world-class tourist attraction that is completely in tune with its natural surroundings.

- Dave Harland, Chief Executive of Eden Project International Limited

The scheme has been developed in collaboration with the Eden Project charity, Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Lancaster University, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council.

Grimshaw can claim their horticultural Eden Project in Devon, South West England as being among their most iconic works. Nestled in a disused quarry, simultaneously acting as an embedded landscape feature and an alien spacecraft holding precious specimens and plants, the scheme has been celebrated as a successful modern interpretation of Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic dome concept.

Since its inception in Cornwall in 2001, the geodesic ideology behind the Eden Project has been reborn in several iterations, including a sequel Grimshaw-designed scheme in Qingdao, China, and a $140 million BIG-designed Mars Science City in the United Arab Emirates.

