Expert Conference on “Re-Materializing Construction”

Save this picture! Roundtables prime the LafargeHolcim Forum and devise a clear agenda. The 3rd LafargeHolcim Roundtable was hosted by Werner Sobek (pictured center) at the Institute for Lightweight Structures & Conceptual Design at the University of Stuttgart, Germany. Roundtable participants included Marilyne Andersen, Marc Angélil, Alejandro Aravena, Xuemei Bai, Philippe Block, Harry Gugger, Guillaume Habert, Dirk Hebel, Anna Heringer, Vivian Loftness, Karen Scrivener, and Werner Sobek. © LafargeHolcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

The 6th International LafargeHolcim Forum for Sustainable Construction will be hosted by the American University in Cairo from April 4 to 6, 2019. The LafargeHolcim Forum is dedicated to the topic of “Re-materializing Construction.” Keynote speeches, workshops and site visits will focus on strategies to reduce consumption throughout the material cycle from extraction to processing, transport, installation, maintenance, and removal.

The Forum pursues the question of how the building and construction industry can adapt to be leaner: with a smaller ecological footprint and not driven by the pretense of infinitely available raw materials. Hence, the Forum seeks to suggest radical solutions in the use of building materials.

Save this picture! One of the four concurrent mobile workshops of the LafargeHolcim Forum is dedicated to “archeology heritage” and will give participants a glimpse into Egypt’s efforts to save a rich and amazing cultural heritage. Participants will also visit the under-construction project of the Grand Egyptian Museum. c GEM Engineering Committee

Keynote speakers include Christine Binswanger (Senior Partner, Herzog & de Meuron, Switzerland), Lord Norman Foster (Chairman & Founder, Foster + Partners, United Kingdom), Laila Iskandar (former Minister of Urban Renewal & Informal Settlements, Egypt), Mitchell Joachim (Co-Founder, Terreform ONE, USA), Francis Kéré (Principal, Kéré Architecture, Germany), Anne Lacaton (Principal, Lacaton & Vassal Architectes, France), and Rt Hon Simon Upton (Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, New Zealand).

Around 300 experts from architecture, urban design, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, material sciences, and related fields are expected to actively participate in the LafargeHolcim Forum. Registration of interest to attend closes January 31, 2019. The Academic Committee of the LafargeHolcim Foundation will then select participants from the registrations made here.

Save this picture! One of the four concurrent mobile workshops of the LafargeHolcim Forum on “archeological heritage” will visit the Grand Egyptian Museum where the 11m high, 83 ton statue of Ramses II will be first monument that visitors will see in the museum’s entrance hall. © Dana Smillie

Four workshops will foster interdisciplinary dialogue, bring forward new ideas, and examine potential solutions. Each workshop will be moderated by renowned experts and include input-presentations by more than 60 specialists from all regions of the world. Contemporary material used in construction will be scrutinized, and strategies will be identified to promote fundamentally sustainable practices.

Changing paradigms : Materials for a world not yet built.

A sustainable built environment that is fully recyclable and constructed from renewable materials

Exploring interrelated temporal dynamics of materials, life cycles, lifestyles, and urban evolution

From best practices in manual and digital fabrication: consequential, collaborative solutions

The right material, the best material, and minimizing material use

More information on the Forum, workshops, speakers, and moderators, visit here.

Save this picture! One of the four concurrent mobile workshops of the LafargeHolcim Forum is dedicated to “desert cities” and will give participants a cross sectional exposure to Egypt’s four generations of Desert Cities. Participants will also visit some of the under-construction projects of New Capital Cairo. © LafargeHolcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

The International LafargeHolcim Forum is a tri-annual series of expert conferences for the professional exchange on the topic of sustainable construction. The LafargeHolcim Foundation conducts the Forum in close cooperation with its Academic Committee (based at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology – ETH Zurich and EPFL Lausanne). The three-day event is an interdisciplinary academic platform for architects, engineers, material scientists, and construction professionals of all generations to exchange information on creating a more sustainable built environment. Each LafargeHolcim Forum is complemented by an academic publication, edited by Ruby Press, Germany.

Save this picture! One of the four concurrent mobile workshops of the LafargeHolcim Forum on “archeological heritage” will visit the largest archeological museum in the world – the Grand Egyptian Museum currently nearing completion.

The LafargeHolcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction was created in 2003 to raise awareness of the important role that architecture, engineering, urban planning, and the building industry have in achieving a more sustainable future.

The Foundation is an independent legal entity that is supported by LafargeHolcim. LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company and operates four businesses segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products, which includes precast concrete, asphalt, mortar, and building solutions. LafargeHolcim's broad portfolio is focused on solving the toughest challenges that masons, builders, architects, and engineers face, from urbanization to population growth and the demand for affordable housing. Headquartered in Switzerland, LafargeHolcim holds leading positions in all regions across the globe. It employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

Save this picture! The Al Salam Peace Bridge crossing the Suez Canal at El-Qantara links Africa and Asia was completed in 2001 as part of a major drive to develop the areas surrounding the Suez Canal.

