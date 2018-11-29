World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Atelier Data
  6. 2018
  7. Cercal House / Atelier Data

Cercal House / Atelier Data

  • 02:00 - 29 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cercal House / Atelier Data
Save this picture!
Cercal House / Atelier Data, © Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

© Richard John Seymour © Richard John Seymour © Richard John Seymour © Richard John Seymour + 21

  • Architects

    Atelier Data

  • Location

    Cercal do Alentejo, Portugal

  • Team

    Filipe Rodrigues, Inês Vicente, Marta Frazão, Filipa Neiva, Joana Matos, Ricardo Carvalho

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Richard John Seymour
Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

TIME, SPACE AND PLACE
In Cercal  House time and space are not separate dimensions but rather interdependent. There is the time that corresponds to the cycles of nature, the time of who inhabits the place and there is the space that is shaped and influenced by it.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

Alentejo – the place where the house is located – is also a challenge. As Miguel Torga says, Alentejo represents “the maximum and the minimum we can aspire to: the wilderness of an infinite dream and the reality of an exhausted soil.”

The Cercal House is thus a proposal that explores the possibilities of a new time and space in a place also marked and altered by the novelty of the house, wishing ultimately to build a renewed commitment between man and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

INTERVENTION STRATEGY
Located on a terrain whose halfpipe morphology is motivated by a water line that crosses it, the house is implanted in one of the slopes that the river divides, next to the remains of an old construction.

The search for the right position  and solar orientation, in parallel with a volumetry  that searches for a skillful dialogue with the slope and also the pursuit of the best visual horizon, synthesize the main intervention strategy guidelines.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

In addition, the project sought to meet other principles of which we highlight:
Appeal to the traditional house archetype as a structure tha carries a solid memory and as a support for new formal manipulations and spatial interpretations;
Introduction of patios as light-enhancing element and reflection in the interior, doubling the exterior spaces with a more intimate vocation; Functional program distribution considers the social area as the centre of the house, around wich is organized the remaining program of more restricted acess.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

Intensification of the relationship between interior and exterior by extending the roof and projecting a platform that comes from the social area and is topped by a water plan - a tank that builds the platform boundary; Mediation between interior and exterior space through the introduction of a transition space - the porch. This space is reinforced by the introduction of sliding panels that expando r confine the house boundaries and the horizon; The use of local constructive systems and traditional materials reinterpreted in the logic of a contemporary

Prevailing use of white color in walls and floors in contrast to the "Alentejo blue" used in transitory and light elements as the access door to the house.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier Data
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Cercal House / Atelier Data" [Casa Cercal / Atelier Data] 29 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906433/cercal-house-atelier-data/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream