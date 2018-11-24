World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. China
  5. United Design Group
  6. 2018
  7. East Campus of Ningbo Xiaoshi High School / United Design Group

East Campus of Ningbo Xiaoshi High School / United Design Group

  • 19:00 - 24 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
East Campus of Ningbo Xiaoshi High School / United Design Group
Save this picture!
East Campus of Ningbo Xiaoshi High School / United Design Group, © Yu Zhang
© Yu Zhang

Aerial view shows the vitality hill. Image © Jie Xu The vitality hill and the teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang The entrance of the teaching building on the vitality hill. Image © Yu Zhang Atrium of teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang + 21

  • Architects

    United Design Group

  • Location

    East Baizhang Road, Xincheng District, East Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, China

  • Principle architects

    Yu Zhang, Rongwei Liu

  • Design Team

    Zheng Yang, Yanhua Ji, Chunyan Ma, Lan Guo, Ke Li, Lei Gao, Yingyi Zhang, Ge Lu, Hongyi Wang, Qida Ma

  • Area

    54116.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yu Zhang, Jie Xu

  • Proprietor

    Ningbo East New Town Development Investment Co., Ltd.

  • Cooperation unit

    Ningbo Housing Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

  • Construction Drawing Designers

    Guolong Wan, Liping Zhou, Ting Li, Linfeng Xiao, Yuanhang Shi, Haiding Bei, Bojun Mao, Yiming Fang
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Aerial view shows the vitality hill. Image © Jie Xu
Aerial view shows the vitality hill. Image © Jie Xu

Text description provided by the architects. A campus is full of experience and the sense of place. The unforgettable leaning life in this campus will go with students and teachers' lifetime, and give them memories, courage and strength in many times. From this, we have designed "vitality hill" and "the circle of knowledge" which could be the core of campus. It will assume a hundred years of effective educational ideals and cultural heritage, but also the new era of innovation and exploration of the future education model.

Save this picture!
The vitality hill and the teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang
The vitality hill and the teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang

Vitality hill
The campus' core—vitality hill is the main part of the campus growing out of the earth, which contains the most important daily activities of teachers and students in the form of natural undulating grass slope, breaking through the regularity and boredom of the traditional campus and bringing a vivid site experience.

Save this picture!
Teaching building and the sinking stage. Image © Jie Xu
Teaching building and the sinking stage. Image © Jie Xu

It is composed of a ground square with a height difference of 5.5 meters and a sunken open air stage. The two are connected by an outdoor viewing stage which can hold 300 peoplememory.

Save this picture!
The entrance of the teaching building on the vitality hill. Image © Yu Zhang
The entrance of the teaching building on the vitality hill. Image © Yu Zhang

The public functions of the campus, such as library, theatre, gymnasium, cafeteria, art activity room, etc., are scattered under the vitality hill, around the central square in annular space sequence of dome roof used continuous beam structure to form the vision of flat top, extends the integral feeling of overhead space and ductility, and humid rainy climate in ningbo guarantees the all-weather use.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

The multi-level dynamic mound makes the campus from flat to rich, and it collides with the surrounding buildings to create great vitality of the space. It turns west into a library and east into a grandstand, north into the green roof of a dining hall, where students can sit overlooking the panorama of vitality hill and south into the climbing wall of the gymnasium.

Save this picture!
Dormitory. Image © Jie Xu
Dormitory. Image © Jie Xu
Save this picture!
The entrance of dormitory. Image © Yu Zhang
The entrance of dormitory. Image © Yu Zhang

Circle of knowledge
The new campus adopts the international education model, and the outside of the classroom should also become the place where students take the initiative to learn. The design of circle of knowledge comes from this. It is composed of two atriums of different heights in the south-north teaching building and a spacious corridor connecting with each other. The outdoor platform around the sky courtyard building of the atrium of the middle of the teaching building and the addition of design elements such as roof lighting and skylight added architectural interest.

Save this picture!
Atrium of teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang
Atrium of teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang
Save this picture!
Atrium of teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang
Atrium of teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang

The circle of knowledge is a place for active learning, which is designed as a compact and intensive cube. The two teaching buildings are laid out in a zigzag pattern with courtyard as the center. The homogeneous teaching and experimental units shorten the walking distance between classrooms. The modular plane layout ensures the requirements of teaching.

Save this picture!
Atrium of teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang
Atrium of teaching building. Image © Yu Zhang

We create the vitality hill and the circle of knowledge, with the distinctive spatial form and site features to create a vivid rich experience of the scene of the campus. This will give every practical student the ability to grasp the unknown and the courage to explore the world.

Save this picture!
Perspective of dormitory along urban interface. Image © Jie Xu
Perspective of dormitory along urban interface. Image © Jie Xu

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
United Design Group
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school China
Cite: "East Campus of Ningbo Xiaoshi High School / United Design Group" 24 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906410/east-campus-of-ningbo-xiaoshi-high-school-united-design-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream