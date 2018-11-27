World
  7. Corner 60’s / Soar Design Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Corner 60’s / Soar Design Studio

  • 21:00 - 27 November, 2018
Corner 60’s / Soar Design Studio
Corner 60’s / Soar Design Studio, © Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese

  • Architects

    Soar Design Studio

  • Location

    No.20, Ln. 503, Sec. 2, Zhongzheng Rd., Changhua City, Changhua County 50048, Taiwan

  • Lead Architect

    Yu-Jui Chang

  • Area

    178.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renewal project bearing the aesthetics of the old Taiwanese era, in the form of a corner building in a quiet community. We did our best in preserving the old tiles, fine stone finishing and window grille that have marked the era this building has been through.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The owner, a teacher with enthusiasm on education and love of old buildings, hopes to create a learning environment for students, so we proposed a renewal idea that bestows experimental opportunities for students, as well as becoming a café space for cultivating neighborhood interaction.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

We envisaged a home that houses a lab space for kids to conduct scientific experiments, a gathering place for neighbors over coffee.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

From the viewpoint of the dwelling characteristics, this design seeks to capture the local architectural aesthetics and the good old corridor social fabric in the old buildings, which are too often on the demise in the contemporary urban environment.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The overall environment needs to tackle the issues of poor natural illumination and ventilation. So by using materials such as glass tiles and grille, etc., as well as opening up flooring slab, we created double-height ceiling that allows the ground-floor space to become well-lit. Furthermore, by planting a large rainforest-type tree traversing the ground and the first floors, surrounding by open-planning spaces and a mini sky-walk cladded in grille, we successfully rectified the usual ill effect of sub-tropical climate normally would have on urban interior spaces.

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

