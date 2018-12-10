World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Miguel Gomes
  6. 2018
  7. SM House / Miguel Gomes + Cassandra Carvas

SM House / Miguel Gomes + Cassandra Carvas

  • 08:00 - 10 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SM House / Miguel Gomes + Cassandra Carvas
Save this picture!
SM House / Miguel Gomes + Cassandra Carvas, © Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

© Mariana Lopes © Mariana Lopes © Mariana Lopes © Mariana Lopes + 19

Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

Text description provided by the architects. The three-story house was originally built in the 1930s by the owner's great-grandfather. The architectural intervention was a result of the house's presented condition combined with its architectural quality. 

Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Therefore, the first two floors were restored due to its good state of preservation resulting in the keeping of the house’s identity; while the basement was renewed, currently assuming a contemporary aesthetics and solving a sequence of interconnected spaces in different levels.

Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

O mau estado de conservação do piso da cave, cuja fraca iluminação não permitia o conforto da sua utilização, foi completamente reformulado através de uma ampliação em betão aparente que respondeu às novas exigências programáticas pretendidas pelos clientes: a garagem; a lavandaria; e a sala de costura.

Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

A casa estabelece um diálogo entre o existente e o contemporâneo, representado através de um gesto formal: a história pousa no betão novo.

Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Miguel Gomes
Office
Cassandra Carvas
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "SM House / Miguel Gomes + Cassandra Carvas" [Casa SM / Miguel Gomes + Cassandra Carvas] 10 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906403/sm-house-miguel-gomes-plus-cassandra-carvas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream