SM House / Miguel Gomes + Cassandra Carvas

Engineering Jacinta Leite, Vítor Pinho, Ana Alves

Clients Miguel Freitas, Sara Pires More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The three-story house was originally built in the 1930s by the owner's great-grandfather. The architectural intervention was a result of the house's presented condition combined with its architectural quality.

Therefore, the first two floors were restored due to its good state of preservation resulting in the keeping of the house’s identity; while the basement was renewed, currently assuming a contemporary aesthetics and solving a sequence of interconnected spaces in different levels.

O mau estado de conservação do piso da cave, cuja fraca iluminação não permitia o conforto da sua utilização, foi completamente reformulado através de uma ampliação em betão aparente que respondeu às novas exigências programáticas pretendidas pelos clientes: a garagem; a lavandaria; e a sala de costura.

A casa estabelece um diálogo entre o existente e o contemporâneo, representado através de um gesto formal: a história pousa no betão novo.