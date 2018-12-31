World
  7. Supplies Storage and Management Facility / Elcio Gomes Silva + Valério Augusto Soares de Medeiros

Supplies Storage and Management Facility / Elcio Gomes Silva + Valério Augusto Soares de Medeiros

  • 14:00 - 31 December, 2018
Supplies Storage and Management Facility / Elcio Gomes Silva + Valério Augusto Soares de Medeiros
© Joana França
© Joana França

  • Design, Inspection and Realization

    Câmara dos Deputados

  • Collaborators

    Valéria Maia Alves Ferreira de Carvalho, Fábio Chamon Melo, Eduardo Gaulitchi, Danilo Matoso

  • Landscape Design

    Paulo Barreiros de Oliveira

  • Communication Design

    Paulo Roberto Amorim

  • Layout and Furniture

    Carlos André do Valle Thomaz, Ricardo Marcel Mansano André

  • Fiscalization

    Izabela Rebelo Miquelino Cunha, Mauro Moura Severino

  • Structure

    Lucílio Antônio Vitorino, Dalmo Blanco Cinnanti

  • Air conditioning and Fire Protection

    Paulo Jorge Ribeiro da Silva, Francisco Fernandes de Araújo, Dalmo Blanco Cinnanti, José Lúcio Pinheiro Junior

  • Hydraulic Installations

    Dalmo Blanco Cinnanti, Eduardo José Guaragna dos Reis

  • Audio and Sound

    Austen de Paula e Souza, Fabiano Fernandes Rocha

  • Electronics Installations

    Austen de Paula e Souza, Mauro Moura Severino

  • Energy Efficiency

    Fabiano José Arcadio Sobreira, Valéria Maia Alves Ferreira de Carvalho, Orovaldo Aparecido Colchon Filho, Thiago Moraes Xavier, Julian Zeniti Sinzato, José Lucio Pinheiro Júnior

  • Energy Efficiency Consulting

    Quali-A

  • Project Coordinators and Technicians

    Thaisa Leite – Arquitetura, Mara Cristina Barbaroto – Instalações Eletroeletrônicas, Cyntia Larissa Ninomia - Instalações Hidro Sanitárias, Roberto Souza Magalhães – Técnico de Obra

  • Inspection

    Orovaldo Aparecido Colchon Filho, Thiago Moraes Xavier, Julian Zeniti Sinzato

  • Construction

    GCE S/A.

  • Budget

    Marcelo Morhy Péres
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the actions focused on the rearranging of spaces in the main complex of the Brazilian parliament, the building for the Supplies and Management Facility for the Chamber of Deputies was constructed in an area specifically destined for this purpose in the outskirts of Brasília, the Sector of Supplies and Industries.

© Joana França
© Joana França
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Aiming to enable the transference of whole departments of the institution, it was intended for the new building to hold areas for storage and control of supplies, as well as offices connected to the management of these resources. The architectural composition seeks to express such functions. The large white volume, which is closed, is destined for the storage warehouse, which has a triple ceiling height, designed for vertical storing.

© Joana França
© Joana França

The concrete towers define the second volume, which holds the office spaces, marked by the horizontal brise-soleils on the façade and by the garden terrace for common use. In the transition and connection between these volumes, the marquee stretching up to the main access completes the ensemble, enclosing the maneuvering yard and ramps to the docks next to the warehouse.

© Joana França
© Joana França

Since the building is located far from the complex of the Three Powers Plaza, the expression of the institutional character is achieved by the employment of constructive elements and the use of resources common to other buildings related to the legislative power. Based on these intentions, the combination of exposed concrete, steel, and glass prevails, as well as the order and modulation of markings in the main volumes and planes of a composition.

© Joana França
© Joana França

The building sought to achieve goals in the planning and execution of public administration buildings. It incorporates resources that prioritize natural lighting and ventilation, the reusing of wastewater and rainwater, besides energetic efficiency, which resulted in the Procel Eletrobras Seal certification.

© Joana França
© Joana França

About this office
Elcio Gomes Silva
Office
Valério Augusto Soares de Medeiros
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Public Architecture Government Other Public Administration buildings Brazil
Cite: "Supplies Storage and Management Facility / Elcio Gomes Silva + Valério Augusto Soares de Medeiros" [Centro de Gestão e Armazenamento / Elcio Gomes Silva + Valério Augusto Soares de Medeiros] 31 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906401/supplies-storage-and-management-facility-elcio-gomes-silva-plus-valerio-augusto-soares-de-medeiros/> ISSN 0719-8884

