  Hoofddorp Garden Studio / Serge Schoemaker Architects

Hoofddorp Garden Studio / Serge Schoemaker Architects

  • 03:00 - 29 November, 2018
Hoofddorp Garden Studio / Serge Schoemaker Architects
Hoofddorp Garden Studio / Serge Schoemaker Architects, © MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

© MWA Hart Nibbrig

© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. With the rise in both land prices and numbers of people working from home, high-quality insulated garden studios have become a big trend. In Hoofddorp, Serge Schoemaker Architects used limited architectural means to design a sleek multifunctional garden studio. The result is a small and versatile structure.

© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The sturdy yet elegant studio is built on a narrow plot beside the freestanding house of the clients. With its monolithic form and minimalist details, the sculptural house stands out amidst the traditional buildings in the neighbourhood

© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Owing to limited space and the care with which the structure had to be constructed, it was decided to prefabricate the house in the workshop and position it on the site with a crane. A steel plate in the floor plate of the timber-frame structure provided the necessary stability during transport.

© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Clad in weathering steel, the reddish brown object blends naturally into its green surroundings. The various cladding panels were lasered to size and then assembled like a tangram. Detailing the large window without frames meant that the glass could also finish flush with the facade plane.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Inside is an oasis of calm. The minimalist interior is detailed in birch plywood, contrasting beautifully with the weathered exterior. The studio is designed in such a way that you feel totally enclosed by nature: the big window frames a surprisingly fine view of the green and watery surroundings.

© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The access door and smaller ventilation window are fitted with glass and covered in perforated weathering steel panels. During the day the perforations admit light and air, while in the evening they cast a pleasant glow into the garden. As soon as the artificial light shines through the facade, the hard and sturdy skin acquires a poetic appearance.

© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Serge Schoemaker Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices The Netherlands
Cite: "Hoofddorp Garden Studio / Serge Schoemaker Architects" 29 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906378/hoofddorp-garden-studio-serge-schoemaker-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

