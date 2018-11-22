World
Smart Homes That Use Domotics To Improve Quality of Life

Smart Homes That Use Domotics To Improve Quality of Life
© Paul Finkel
© Paul Finkel

Home automation, or Domotics, is a set of technologies applied to a residence to control lighting, climate, entertainment systems, and appliances. Its systems allow for efficient management of energy consumption, security, accessibility, and the general comfort of the building, becoming an important issue to consider when designing, building, and living.

Domotic systems are based on the collection of data by sensors, which are then processed to issue precise orders to the executors, varying the environmental quality of each enclosure according to the needs of the user. The pace of current life and the technological advances we have experienced in recent years have led to new ways of living, motivating the design of homes and more human, multifunctional and flexible buildings. What was once a luxury is now a feasible and effective solution for all types of projects.

In this article, we've compiled a collection of smart homes where domotics have been used.

© Kingkien © Beer Singnoi © Kingkien © Günther Richard Wett + 25

Phong House / VHL.Architecture

© Kingkien
© Kingkien

Townhouse with Private Garden / baan puripuri

© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Iron Maiden House / CplusC Architectural Workshop

© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Baitasi House of the Future / dot Architects

Baitasi House of the Future is located in a historic hutong area of Beijing. The client is a tech company focuses on the smart homes. The commission is to create an experimental house that suits the future lifestyles of young people... The moveable modules are controlled by a smart TV. This TV system also controls lighting modes, curtains, security alarm and other home appliances.

© Wu Qingshan
© Wu Qingshan

Casa 13 / INSADA

© INSADA Design Team
© INSADA Design Team

COBS Year-Round Micro Cabins / Colorado Building Workshop

© Jesse Kuroiwa
© Jesse Kuroiwa

Pool House / 42mm Architecture

The central wooden block is the life line A/C units, electric panels, toilet, pantry, storage for more that 2,000 DVD’s, the AV system, the acoustic divider. This unit is cladded in wooden finished HPL to achieve the singular look... In order to align with the architectural vocabulary the interior design had to be singular as well. The wooden paneling forms a floating media unit completely concealing all the devices and screen.

© Ravi Kanade
© Ravi Kanade

Villa Akoya / Studio Saxe

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

The Apartment of the Future - R&D Laboratory / NArchitekTURA

In the latest electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets and laptops, ever more advanced multifunctional mechanisms and programs are enclosed in ever simpler casings. We adopted a similar scheme while creating the concept of the apartment... Worktops, desktops and beds can be rolled out from cabinets redefining the form and function of the interior. Additionally, hiding all auxiliary and technological functions in cabinets enables exchanging electronic devices and inner equipment without major impact on the image of the interior.

© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

MK5 House / ORTRAUM

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

ZEN-Houses / Petr Stolín Architekt

© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

Brick-Weave House / Studio Gang

© Hedrich Blessing
© Hedrich Blessing

Three Courtyard House / extrastudio

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Family House / Perathoner Architects

© Günther Richard Wett
© Günther Richard Wett

Grow Box / Merge Architects

© John Horner
© John Horner

Vista Residence / Miró Rivera Architects

© Paul Finkel; Ibai Rigby; Bud Franck, AIA
© Paul Finkel; Ibai Rigby; Bud Franck, AIA

Vertical House / Miró Rivera Architects

© Paul Finkel
© Paul Finkel

Learn more about Domotics here.

Cite: Vial, Martita. "Smart Homes That Use Domotics To Improve Quality of Life" [Casas inteligentes que utilizan Domótica para mejorar la calidad de vida de sus habitantes] 22 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906374/smart-homes-that-use-domotics-to-improve-quality-of-life/> ISSN 0719-8884

