Smart Homes That Use Domotics To Improve Quality of Life

Home automation, or Domotics, is a set of technologies applied to a residence to control lighting, climate, entertainment systems, and appliances. Its systems allow for efficient management of energy consumption, security, accessibility, and the general comfort of the building, becoming an important issue to consider when designing, building, and living.

Domotic systems are based on the collection of data by sensors, which are then processed to issue precise orders to the executors, varying the environmental quality of each enclosure according to the needs of the user. The pace of current life and the technological advances we have experienced in recent years have led to new ways of living, motivating the design of homes and more human, multifunctional and flexible buildings. What was once a luxury is now a feasible and effective solution for all types of projects.

In this article, we've compiled a collection of smart homes where domotics have been used.

+ 25

Baitasi House of the Future is located in a historic hutong area of Beijing. The client is a tech company focuses on the smart homes. The commission is to create an experimental house that suits the future lifestyles of young people... The moveable modules are controlled by a smart TV. This TV system also controls lighting modes, curtains, security alarm and other home appliances.

The central wooden block is the life line A/C units, electric panels, toilet, pantry, storage for more that 2,000 DVD’s, the AV system, the acoustic divider. This unit is cladded in wooden finished HPL to achieve the singular look... In order to align with the architectural vocabulary the interior design had to be singular as well. The wooden paneling forms a floating media unit completely concealing all the devices and screen.

In the latest electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets and laptops, ever more advanced multifunctional mechanisms and programs are enclosed in ever simpler casings. We adopted a similar scheme while creating the concept of the apartment... Worktops, desktops and beds can be rolled out from cabinets redefining the form and function of the interior. Additionally, hiding all auxiliary and technological functions in cabinets enables exchanging electronic devices and inner equipment without major impact on the image of the interior.

Three Courtyard House / extrastudio