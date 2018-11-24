World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Community Central Pavilion: A Momentary Structure to Collect Seismic Waves in Mexico

Community Central Pavilion: A Momentary Structure to Collect Seismic Waves in Mexico

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Community Central Pavilion: A Momentary Structure to Collect Seismic Waves in Mexico
Save this picture!
Community Central Pavilion: A Momentary Structure to Collect Seismic Waves in Mexico, © Alberto Odériz
© Alberto Odériz

© Alberto Odériz © Alberto Odériz © Alberto Odériz © Alberto Odériz + 38

'Central Community Pavilion' was a response to an invitation to design a variety of temporary pavilions by different creators as a part of Arch Days CDMX and Design Week 2018. For the occasion, three up-and-coming architectural firms have joined forces to design and construct a single pavilion with a common theme. The design process between TO Arquitectura, LANZA Atelier, and Alberto Odériz reinforced the idea of a generation plagued with a certain collective curiosity and concern.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

From the beginning, our goal was to create a structure that would transcend. We decided to focus on a single material and utilized walls made from compacted earth, an extremely ecological material since the production uses 1% of the energy used to produce conventional materials. 

Save this picture!
© Alberto Odériz
© Alberto Odériz

The project consisted of a temporary structure made of partitions of rolled earth that became the Ocuilan Community Center. The structure stood by the lakes of Mexico City's Lincoln Park, a representation of the geographical elements between earth and water, where water became air and reflections.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Odériz
© Alberto Odériz

We wanted to begin with a walkway, an invitation to stroll over the water. The path is enclosed between three walls that form a U-shape 2.20m above the pond, creating a structure that opens to the sky. The experience takes visitors on a 26-meter long path where water becomes air. Reflections, tricks of the light, and, finally, a stone that appears to be suspended in air, all add to the experience of gravity-defying magic. 

Save this picture!
© Alberto Odériz
© Alberto Odériz

The 60 centimeter thick walls are perforated as a way to extend the view of the person walking the path between them.  The ado-blocks are made using hydraulic pressure applied to earth with a little bit of cement mixed in for structural stability. The blocks are high resistance, impermeable, and thermally and acoustically insulated. This same system could be applied to housing structures that measure under 5 floors and would be 25% less costly than traditional means thanks to the savings in transportation, steel, and cement. 

The Community Center Pavilion was a combined effort to strengthen the collective memory through the 10,000 partitions used to gather echos from the September 2017 tremors and the reconstruction that followed. 

Save this picture!
© Alberto Odériz
© Alberto Odériz

Credits

Project: TO (Jose G Amozurrutia and Carlos Facio), LANZA ATELIER (Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo), Alberto Odériz.
Collaborators: Alejandro Palafox, Úrsula Rebollar, Paul Ino; and the teams of Juan Manuel Escobar and Francisco Escobar.
Project Promoters: Design Week 2018, Arch Days CDMX, Échale a tu casa, Pienza Sostenible, Reconstruir México, #LoveArmyMexico, Fundación Origen, Fideicomiso Fuerza México.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Community Central Pavilion: A Momentary Structure to Collect Seismic Waves in Mexico" [Pabellón Centro Comunitario: una estructura efímera que recoge ecos de los sismos en México] 24 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906372/community-central-pavilion-a-momentary-structure-to-collect-seismic-waves-in-mexico/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream