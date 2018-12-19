World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Casa Vilarinha / Luís Peixoto

  • 14:00 - 19 December, 2018
Casa Vilarinha / Luís Peixoto
Casa Vilarinha / Luís Peixoto, © Arménio Teixeira
  • Collaborators

    Carlos Ribeiro, Luciana Rocha, Rodrigo Gorjão Henriques

  • Engineering

    Eng. Luis Seabra - Mofase - engenharia

  • Construction

    Cerdwork

  • Consultant

    Mofase Engenharia

  • Client

    João Miguel Oliveira
© Arménio Teixeira
Text description provided by the architects. The project arises from the need of rehabilitating a semi-detached house, integrated in an economic neighbourhood and built in the second half of the 1950s.

© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira
Ground floor plan
© Arménio Teixeira
Its location, next to a large urban area, has become attractive for younger families. However, due to the small scale of the house and considerable partitioning of the interior spaces, it was necessary to intervene in order to increase the areas and to update the space with respect for its use.

© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira
The expansion of the living space was then thought through the redefinition of the pre-existing rooms and the use of the outer space, with the construction of an autonomous volume, which is assumed as a new archetype, different from the affordable house of the 1950s. Functionally, the bedrooms remain in the pre-existing area, while the new extension receives the social spaces. The strategy of the project was based on this separation between the two constructions, emphasizing the language and materiality that the new volume assumes, with a clear allusion to the work of Mies van der Rohe. This light and transparent construction presents itself as a counterpoint to the compact volume of stone basement and roof.

© Arménio Teixeira
Together, one archetype does not annul the other, being that they complement each other and value their identity by matching the different ages of the neighbourhood.

Section with details
The point of mediation and connection between the two distinct moments of the house is the entrance door, through which we arrive and leave.

© Arménio Teixeira
Cite: "Casa Vilarinha / Luís Peixoto" [Casa Vilarinha / Luís Peixoto] 19 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906343/casa-vilarinha-luis-peixoto/> ISSN 0719-8884

