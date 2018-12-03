World
  7. Coura House / Luís Peixoto

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Coura House / Luís Peixoto

  • 01:00 - 3 December, 2018
Coura House / Luís Peixoto
Coura House / Luís Peixoto, © Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

© Arménio Teixeira © Arménio Teixeira © Arménio Teixeira © Arménio Teixeira + 21

  • Architects

    Luís Peixoto

  • Location

    Paredes de Coura, Portugal

  • Engineering

    Eng. José Luis Clara

  • Construction

    Construções José Clara

  • Area

    1291.6 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

Text description provided by the architects. The Coura project starts from the need for rehabilitation of a country house with two centuries of history, abandoned by the heirs who built new houses in the surroundings. This small scale construction, now purchased to become a holiday home, featured two floors and an original functional program consisting of an animal shelter (lower floor) and a dwelling (upper floor).

© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira
Section 05
Section 05
© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

The strategy of the project is based on the idea of ​​reuse, giving continuity to the history of the house by the functional adaptation and adjustment to contemporary domestic comfort. The intervention then seeks to preserve the architectural language of the existing building, mainly using old construction techniques of stone and wood, typical of the region.

© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

The signs of modernity arise punctually and naturally due to the inevitable functional spaces alteration. However, the project does not pursue to omit but rather to highlight these gestures as temporal sequence of the object. The stairs - new element - consists of the maximum exponent of this intention, both for the sculptural and material quality as for the contrast of the metal with the density of the adjacent stone walls.

© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

The project also preserves the volumes of the building and the exterior language marked by the texture of the stone - surgically intervened - and replacement of the original wooden frames with a color that fits the local history.

© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Restoration Portugal
Cite: "Coura House / Luís Peixoto" [Casa Coura / Luís Peixoto] 03 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906339/coura-house-luis-peixoto/> ISSN 0719-8884

