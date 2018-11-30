World
  7. Housing Building in Foz / Luís Peixoto

Housing Building in Foz / Luís Peixoto

  • 08:00 - 30 November, 2018
Housing Building in Foz / Luís Peixoto
Housing Building in Foz / Luís Peixoto, © Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

© Arménio Teixeira © Arménio Teixeira © Arménio Teixeira © Arménio Teixeira + 22

  • Architects

    Luís Peixoto

  • Location

    Rua Dr. Sousa Rosa, 292, Porto, Portugal

  • Architect in Charge

    Luís Peixoto

  • Team

    Susana Oliveira Marques, Pedro Pacheco, Rodrigo Gorjão Henriques, Susana Monteiro

  • Area

    11840.3 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Arménio Teixeira

  • Engineer

    Miguel Pinho

  • Construction

    João Dias, engineer

  • Consultant

    Afaconsult

  • Client

    Grupo M Caetano
© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

Text description provided by the architects. The project, at first conceived as a white building with great transparency for its interior, eventually evolved to the work presented here, with the intention of a more sober gesture and a greater relationship with the urban environment in which it is inserted.

© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

Located in a residential area close to the coast, where the single-family housing and the low-density multi-family housing are mixed, the proposal resulted from a desire to combine the life in an apartment building with the qualities of an isolated house. With only six dwellings distributed on four floors, the block is inserted in a lot with around 700 m2. Each one has its own design and interior distribution, and one of the main challenges of the project was the personalization of the spaces according to the different intentions of the clients. Having that said, we seek to provide a flexible response not only in the spatial but also in the structural point of view.

© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

The relation with the outside through openings of considerable dimensions gives dynamics to the elevations due to the different configuration of the apartments. The dark shades help to control the volume scale, and the mirrored glasses give the building one of its main characteristics: the ability to reflect its surroundings and to camouflage itself between the trees and the sky, which divest the notion of where the architectural object begins and ends.

© Arménio Teixeira
© Arménio Teixeira

Cite: "Housing Building in Foz / Luís Peixoto" [Edifício residencial em Foz / Luís Peixoto] 30 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906337/housing-building-in-foz-luis-peixoto/> ISSN 0719-8884

