  Baleia House / Tavora Dainese Arquitetura

Baleia House / Tavora Dainese Arquitetura

  25 December, 2018
Baleia House / Tavora Dainese Arquitetura
© Evelyn Muller
  • Architects

    Tavora Dainese Arquitetura

  • Location

    Praça da Baleia, Brazil

  • Authors

    Mariana Tavora, Fernando Dainese

  • Team

    Mariana Tavora, Fernando Dainese, Marilia Hamada

  • Area

    3078.4 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Evelyn Muller

  • Soil Survey

    Impacto Sondagens e Estacas

  • Structure

    Eng. Albano Camarinha

  • MEP

    Ramoska e Castellani

  • Marcenaria

    Movelarte, SCA Bragança
© Evelyn Muller
Text description provided by the architects. The old beach house acquired by the customers was dismantled: a metallic structural reinforcement allowed replacement of walls in the ground floor social area by two metal pillars and glass doors, releasing the vision of the back and lateral gardens for who is inside the house.

© Evelyn Muller
The enlargement of the house limits respected an existing huge tree, and was the hook for the second project’s movement: a side garden settle under the tree, with the dining room specially next to it.

1st floor plan
1st floor plan

The new backyard balcony, in suspended metallic structure, opens toward the existing tree and brings a lightness to the design.

© Evelyn Muller
The tropical aesthetic of our landscape culture is well received by the hot and humid climate of são sebastião. Calateias, philodendros, heliconias and alpinias take protagonism in the landscape of the house.

© Evelyn Muller
The sequence of open environments living-dining room- balcony-lawn-pool translates the contemporary use of spaces, a celebration of weekend gatherings.

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller
Tavora Dainese Arquitetura
Cite: "Baleia House / Tavora Dainese Arquitetura" [Casa Baleia / Tavora Dainese Arquitetura] 25 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906329/baleia-house-tavora-dainese-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

