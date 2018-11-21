World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. ADEPT Wins Competition to Design New City Museum for Berlin

ADEPT Wins Competition to Design New City Museum for Berlin

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
ADEPT Wins Competition to Design New City Museum for Berlin
Save this picture!
ADEPT Wins Competition to Design New City Museum for Berlin, ADEPT's interior proposal for the Stadtmuseum. Image Courtesy of ADEPT
ADEPT's interior proposal for the Stadtmuseum. Image Courtesy of ADEPT

Danish architecture firm ADEPT has been announced the winner of a competition to redevelop Berlin's Marinehaus as part of the city's Stadtmuseum group. This iteration of the competition was launched in 2018 (following a similar competition ten years ago) and will rehabilitate the Marinehaus for public use after nearly 20 years of closure.

Save this picture!
The existing Marinehaus in Berlin. Image Courtesy of ADEPT
The existing Marinehaus in Berlin. Image Courtesy of ADEPT

The Marinehaus, a protected structure in Berlin's Mitte neighborhood, was originally built as a union club for naval officers. ADEPT's scheme will rehabilitate the 20th-century structure to house a new city museum as part of a citywide effort to bolster cultural offerings. The new museum will be located close to an existing cluster of cultural offerings and will strengthen Mitte as a cultural zone within the German capital.

Save this picture!
Stadtmuseum section. Image Courtesy of ADEPT
Stadtmuseum section. Image Courtesy of ADEPT

Stadtmuseum Concept Diagram. Image Courtesy of ADEPT Stadtmuseum Visual Connections Diagram. Image Courtesy of ADEPT Stadtmuseum Facade. Image Courtesy of ADEPT Stadtmuseum Concept In House. Image Courtesy of ADEPT + 7

The proposal is based on a simple interior diagram that ADEPT is describing as a 'house-in-house' concept. Existing floors - in poor condition after years of disuse - will be removed and replaced with a new wooden interior structure. The stepped assemblage of layers will allow for visual connections between the floors, revealing both program and glimpses of the existing structure across the levels.

The ground floor will be open to the public and will play host to events, workshops, and exhibitions. More dedicated studio and workshop space will be concentrated on the upper floors. 

Construction on the project is currently projected to begin in 2022 and finish in 2025. 

News via ADEPT

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "ADEPT Wins Competition to Design New City Museum for Berlin" 21 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906319/adept-wins-competition-to-design-new-city-museum-for-berlin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream