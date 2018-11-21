World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Luigi Rosselli
  6. 2018
  7. Earth Wind and Fire, The Village House / Luigi Rosselli

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Earth Wind and Fire, The Village House / Luigi Rosselli

  • 20:00 - 21 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Earth Wind and Fire, The Village House / Luigi Rosselli
Save this picture!
Earth Wind and Fire, The Village House / Luigi Rosselli, © Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

© Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander © Edward Birch © Edward Birch + 36

Save this picture!
© Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

Text description provided by the architects. Earth is one of the oldest construction materials known to man; it can be fired, as with bricks and tiles, or used in its raw state as with adobe or rammed earth.  Earth is a malleable material; in the Bible it is claimed that God formed mankind in ‘his’ own image from earth and water.  Earth is a soft material that can become strong and weight bearing, while maintaining a breathable skin.

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

With ‘The Village House’, rammed earth provides the catalyst to bring together history, nature, malleability and softness around a graceful Federation era bungalow, adorned with a handsome veranda. 

Save this picture!
Sketch 008
Sketch 008

The project came to be known as The Village House owing to the number of roof gables, wings and separate buildings scattered across the large suburban block, located on Sydney’s Upper North Shore.  The property comes complete with a chicken coop and enclosure, an extensive vegetable garden and a large workshop / shed.  Will Dangar designed the large, lushly landscaped grounds and a custom, Cor-ten steel wood pile.

Save this picture!
© Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

The additions to the original home stretch out to one side and towards the back of the block to best capture the northern sun.  The stretches across the other side with a pool house to one end.  A separate wing at the front contains the garage and laundry. 

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

Used sparingly together with the original materials of the century old home, timber shingles, bricks recycled from this and other sites, the rammed earth walls are the links that unite the fragments.  A slate roof with multiple complex gables and valleys also unifies the complex, exploded layout of the house.

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Internally, the flow of the spaces reflects the century of history that has shaped the rooms, from the entry through the original veranda and the formal rooms built in the early 1900s through to the main modern additions where a curved steel stair links to the two storey main wing.  The additions use materials and an architectural language that relates back atmosphere of the original house as a sign of respect and affinity yet is without mimicry.  Rammed earth, limestone floors, timber trusses, and panelled timber joinery are a timeless soft palette to achieve a very liveable home for a convivial, warm and embracing family.   

Save this picture!
© Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Luigi Rosselli
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Earth Wind and Fire, The Village House / Luigi Rosselli" 21 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906264/earth-wind-and-fire-the-village-house-luigi-rosselli/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream