Heróis de África House / CREA

Architects
LocationPorto, Portugal
Lead ArchitectAndré Camelo
CollaboratorBruno Soares
Area2561.8 ft2
Project Year2018
Photographs
ConstructionAtlantinível — Engenharia e Construção
EngineeringDAJ — Estudos e Projetos
Text description provided by the architects. The house in Rua Heróis de África integrates a lot within the urban rehabilitation area of Leça da Palmeira, Oporto district, and was originally built during the 30´s, therefore reflecting with sobriety the constructive and formal options of that time.
Our project covered not only its rehabilitation but also an extension of the pre- existing building, by means of a zinc lined volume emerging from its back façade, widely opened to the back garden, with a contemporary formal and constructive design.
In addition to the house´s internal space fluidity, its scaling and light favours a wide diversity of rooms, either intimate and secluded or more ample and open to the exterior, translating or enhancing its inhabitants’ state of mind.