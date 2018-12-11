Heróis de África House / CREA

+ 22

Architects CREA

Location Porto, Portugal

Lead Architect André Camelo

Collaborator Bruno Soares

Area 2561.8 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs António Ataide

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Atlantinível — Engenharia e Construção

Engineering DAJ — Estudos e Projetos More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Rua Heróis de África integrates a lot within the urban rehabilitation area of Leça da Palmeira, Oporto district, and was originally built during the 30´s, therefore reflecting with sobriety the constructive and formal options of that time.

Our project covered not only its rehabilitation but also an extension of the pre- existing building, by means of a zinc lined volume emerging from its back façade, widely opened to the back garden, with a contemporary formal and constructive design.

In addition to the house´s internal space fluidity, its scaling and light favours a wide diversity of rooms, either intimate and secluded or more ample and open to the exterior, translating or enhancing its inhabitants’ state of mind.