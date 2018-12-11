World
Heróis de África House / CREA

© António Ataide
  • Architects

    CREA

  • Location

    Porto, Portugal

  • Lead Architect

    André Camelo

  • Collaborator

    Bruno Soares

  • Area

    2561.8 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    António Ataide

  • Construction

    Atlantinível — Engenharia e Construção

  • Engineering

    DAJ — Estudos e Projetos
Text description provided by the architects. The house in Rua Heróis de África integrates a lot within the urban rehabilitation area of Leça da Palmeira, Oporto district, and was originally built during the 30´s, therefore reflecting with sobriety the constructive and formal options of that time.

Our project covered not only its rehabilitation but also an extension of the pre- existing building, by means of a zinc lined volume emerging from its back façade, widely opened to the back garden, with a contemporary formal and constructive design.

Cross section
Cross section
In addition to the house´s internal space fluidity, its scaling and light favours a wide diversity of rooms, either intimate and secluded or more ample and open to the exterior, translating or enhancing its inhabitants’ state of mind.

CREA
Cite: "Heróis de África House / CREA" [Casa Heróis de África / CREA] 11 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906260/herois-de-africa-house-crea/> ISSN 0719-8884

