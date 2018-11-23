World
ByExtensive / DRK.Architects

  03:00 - 23 November, 2018
ByExtensive / DRK.Architects
ByExtensive / DRK.Architects, © José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos © José Campos © José Campos © José Campos + 27

  • Architects

    DRK.Architects

  • Location

    Portugal

  • Lead Architect

    Diogo Almeida

  • Consultant

    Egiconfor

  • Construction

    IPS Guarda

  • Area

    4197.9 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    José Campos
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Back to the origin a tricky land awaits – one of those that can bring out the best in architecture. A rather uneven village with multilevel rooftops scraping a jagged skyline across the landscape.

In the distance the impressiveness of the tower contrasting with the featureless construction on the side.
As a reflective response to the elements, responsible integration is sought to answer the intrinsic issues without a break in consistency. Along three different stages takes place a formal integration, the materials disintegration and challenges are surpassed with a self-distinctive identity. Unique!

© José Campos
© José Campos
Planta
Planta
© José Campos
© José Campos

The mandatory next door alignment brought the need to pull in in order to push back. With a patio the house is deferred. The territory is marked with a first scenic barrier. The entrance, intimate and reserved, becomes a special moment with limited access to those who really arrive. The house, with a simple and logic distribution, binds to a circulation space which crosses over it. A spine where all areas hang, sometimes hallway others the area itself. The bright, the dark, the transparent and the opaque – An occurrence. From the entrance or the office – at the foot of the city, in touch with the street where it lives and with those living it – trough the social – discrete, intimate, with views to the landscape, listening the peacefulness of the village sowed to the sound of nature, half in, half out – and to the rooms - at the back, private and reserved.

© José Campos
© José Campos

Cite: "ByExtensive / DRK.Architects" [ByExtensive / DRK.Architects] 23 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906259/byextensive-drrchitects/> ISSN 0719-8884

