ByExtensive / DRK.Architects

+ 27

Architects DRK.Architects

Location Portugal

Lead Architect Diogo Almeida

Consultant Egiconfor

Construction IPS Guarda

Area 4197.9 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs José Campos

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Back to the origin a tricky land awaits – one of those that can bring out the best in architecture. A rather uneven village with multilevel rooftops scraping a jagged skyline across the landscape.

In the distance the impressiveness of the tower contrasting with the featureless construction on the side.

As a reflective response to the elements, responsible integration is sought to answer the intrinsic issues without a break in consistency. Along three different stages takes place a formal integration, the materials disintegration and challenges are surpassed with a self-distinctive identity. Unique!

The mandatory next door alignment brought the need to pull in in order to push back. With a patio the house is deferred. The territory is marked with a first scenic barrier. The entrance, intimate and reserved, becomes a special moment with limited access to those who really arrive. The house, with a simple and logic distribution, binds to a circulation space which crosses over it. A spine where all areas hang, sometimes hallway others the area itself. The bright, the dark, the transparent and the opaque – An occurrence. From the entrance or the office – at the foot of the city, in touch with the street where it lives and with those living it – trough the social – discrete, intimate, with views to the landscape, listening the peacefulness of the village sowed to the sound of nature, half in, half out – and to the rooms - at the back, private and reserved.