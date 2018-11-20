Teph Inlet / Omar Gandhi Architect

+ 19

Architects Omar Gandhi Architect

Location Chester, Canada

Design Omar Gandhi, Stephanie Hosein, Jeff Shaw, Lauren McCrimmon, John Gray Thomson, Karl Gruenewald, Kelly Cameron, Kristi Smith

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ema Peter

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Greg Redden (Redden Brothers Development)

Structural Andrea Doncaster

Engineering Physical Mode John Gray Thomson I

Rendering Norm Li AG+ More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the picturesque coastal cottage country of Chester, Nova Scotia, Teph Inlet is a summer home for a young family.

Formally composed of 3 rectilinear volumes on a plateau overlooking the ocean, the home is designed for optimal interaction with the outdoors. The main house is a stacked box clad in red cedar-clad horizontal boards hovering above a glass-encased ground level. Massive sliding glass panels allow the heart of the home, the kitchen and living room, to open up to the swimming pool and deck. Adjacent to the pool, at a right angle to the main house, is a pool house which accommodates private guest living quarters. The pool and main house make for an enclosed court on the private side of the house while an aluminum panel-clad garage forms the entry court on the public side of the house.

White quartz stone tops both accessory buildings which are stitched in plan by a linear sports area designed to accommodate a zipline and various activities enjoyed by the family.

Floating white oak stairs connect the ground floor program with the light-filled upper level through both punched windows and skylights. A massive corridor window stretches nearly 30 feet and provides ample space for reading, relaxing, and taking in the landscape.

The house is composed of herringbone patterned white oak floors, floor to ceiling over-scale doors and a mixture of light-toned stones and tiles. The mature, mid-century themed furniture palette is juxtaposed with fun programmatic spaces including a movie room and ping pong space.