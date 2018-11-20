World
Teph Inlet / Omar Gandhi Architect

  • 12:00 - 20 November, 2018
Teph Inlet / Omar Gandhi Architect
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

  • Architects

    Omar Gandhi Architect

  • Location

    Chester, Canada

  • Design

    Omar Gandhi, Stephanie Hosein, Jeff Shaw, Lauren McCrimmon, John Gray Thomson, Karl Gruenewald, Kelly Cameron, Kristi Smith 

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ema Peter

  • Contractor

    Greg Redden (Redden Brothers Development) 

  • Structural

    Andrea Doncaster

  • Engineering  Physical Mode

    John Gray Thomson I

  • Rendering

    Norm Li AG+
Teph Inlet / Omar Gandhi Architect, © Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the picturesque coastal cottage country of Chester, Nova Scotia, Teph Inlet is a summer home for a young family.

Formally composed of 3 rectilinear volumes on a plateau overlooking the ocean, the home is designed for optimal interaction with the outdoors. The main house is a stacked box clad in red cedar-clad horizontal boards hovering above a glass-encased ground level. Massive sliding glass panels allow the heart of the home, the kitchen and living room, to open up to the swimming pool and deck. Adjacent to the pool, at a right angle to the main house, is a pool house which accommodates private guest living quarters. The pool and main house make for an enclosed court on the private side of the house while an aluminum panel-clad garage forms the entry court on the public side of the house. 

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

White quartz stone tops both accessory buildings which are stitched in plan by a linear sports area designed to accommodate a zipline and various activities enjoyed by the family. 

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Main Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Floating white oak stairs connect the ground floor program with the light-filled upper level through both punched windows and skylights. A massive corridor window stretches nearly 30 feet and provides ample space for reading, relaxing, and taking in the landscape. 

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

The house is composed of herringbone patterned white oak floors, floor to ceiling over-scale doors and a mixture of light-toned stones and tiles. The mature, mid-century themed furniture palette is juxtaposed with fun programmatic spaces including a movie room and ping pong space. 

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Cite: "Teph Inlet / Omar Gandhi Architect" 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906222/teph-inlet-omar-gandhi-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

