  7. Three Landscape Nodes of Longmeiwan “Abstract Gallery” / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

Three Landscape Nodes of Longmeiwan “Abstract Gallery” / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

  • 00:00 - 22 November, 2018
Three Landscape Nodes of Longmeiwan “Abstract Gallery” / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio
Pashan Pavilion_West side. Image © Peiru Yin
Pashan Pavilion_distant view. Image © Peiru Yin Shihuan Pavilion_West side stone stairs. Image © Peiru Yin Pashan Pavilion_cantilever . Image © Peiru Yin Stone wall_birdview. Image © Peiru Yin + 23

  • Construction Drawing

    Fujian minnan Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

  • Clients

    Abstract Gallery Travel Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
Pashan Pavilion_distant view. Image © Peiru Yin
Text description provided by the architects. The “Abstract Gallery” is the core scenic spot of Longmei Bay Tourist Area in Zhangpu, and is a coastal landscape of sea erosion weathered granite. There are five tourist routes planned in the scenic spot, including the East Second Line, the East First Line, the Central Line, the West First Line, and the West Second Line.

Site plan
Site plan

The east is close to the sea, which is the key area for sightseeing. However, the travel experience is monotonous with small difference in landforms and natural rocks. Thus, the designers designed several landmarks to effectively increase the spatial level, improve the spatial structure, improve the spatial identifiability, and enhance the sense of place.

Shihuan Pavilion_Distant view of Haishen Miao and Shihuan Pavilion from the entrance square. Image © Peiru Yin
Pashan Pavilion_West side distant view. Image © Peiru Yin
The Shihuan Pavilion is located on the north side of the mountain, with the texture of bare concrete coordinated with the landscape. Due to thesmall size of the mountain and the small sea temple on the north side, the volume of the it is strictly controlled, with a diameter of 4.6 m and a height of 2.4 m. One hand, the pavilion increases the components size in terms of morphological design. On the other hand, the building through the canopies, the pillars to generate the momentum of extension. People will have a view of sea under the pavilion. Form far, it looks like petals, or the conches, the crown, with a small volume but full tension.

Shihuan Pavilion_Northern side. Image © Peiru Yin
Shihuan Pavilion_East side view. Image © Peiru Yin
The Pashan Pavilion is set at the connection between the East First Line and the Central Line, with a height of 2.5 m. Arc-shaped canopies are designed on the east side, and look like the umbrella cover or the shell. Though The volume of the Pashan Pavilion is lager than the Shihuan Pavilion, the Pashan Pavilion belongs to subordinate status due to its relaxed momentum.

Pashan Pavilion_East side. Image © Peiru Yin
Pashan Pavilion_Elevation
Pashan Pavilion_West side corridor. Image © Peiru Yin
The East First Line is set along east side of the mountain, and a stone door of 1 m wide and 2.4 m high is cut in the center of a natural stone wall. Through the stone gates, there is beautiful scenery and a landscape node with a sense of place.

Stone wall_Detail. Image © Peiru Yin
Stone wall_West side. Image © Peiru Yin
About this office
Yin Peiru Architecture Studio
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park China
Cite: "Three Landscape Nodes of Longmeiwan “Abstract Gallery” / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio" 22 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906214/three-landscape-nodes-of-longmeiwan-abstract-gallery-yin-peiru-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

漳浦六鳌龙美湾“抽象画廊”三个景观节点 / 尹培如建筑工作室

