Three Landscape Nodes of Longmeiwan “Abstract Gallery” / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

+ 23

Construction Drawing Fujian minnan Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Clients Abstract Gallery Travel Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The “Abstract Gallery” is the core scenic spot of Longmei Bay Tourist Area in Zhangpu, and is a coastal landscape of sea erosion weathered granite. There are five tourist routes planned in the scenic spot, including the East Second Line, the East First Line, the Central Line, the West First Line, and the West Second Line.

The east is close to the sea, which is the key area for sightseeing. However, the travel experience is monotonous with small difference in landforms and natural rocks. Thus, the designers designed several landmarks to effectively increase the spatial level, improve the spatial structure, improve the spatial identifiability, and enhance the sense of place.

Save this picture! Shihuan Pavilion_Distant view of Haishen Miao and Shihuan Pavilion from the entrance square. Image © Peiru Yin

Save this picture! Pashan Pavilion_West side distant view. Image © Peiru Yin

The Shihuan Pavilion is located on the north side of the mountain, with the texture of bare concrete coordinated with the landscape. Due to thesmall size of the mountain and the small sea temple on the north side, the volume of the it is strictly controlled, with a diameter of 4.6 m and a height of 2.4 m. One hand, the pavilion increases the components size in terms of morphological design. On the other hand, the building through the canopies, the pillars to generate the momentum of extension. People will have a view of sea under the pavilion. Form far, it looks like petals, or the conches, the crown, with a small volume but full tension.

Save this picture! Shihuan Pavilion_East side view. Image © Peiru Yin

The Pashan Pavilion is set at the connection between the East First Line and the Central Line, with a height of 2.5 m. Arc-shaped canopies are designed on the east side, and look like the umbrella cover or the shell. Though The volume of the Pashan Pavilion is lager than the Shihuan Pavilion, the Pashan Pavilion belongs to subordinate status due to its relaxed momentum.

Save this picture! Pashan Pavilion_West side corridor. Image © Peiru Yin

The East First Line is set along east side of the mountain, and a stone door of 1 m wide and 2.4 m high is cut in the center of a natural stone wall. Through the stone gates, there is beautiful scenery and a landscape node with a sense of place.