World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. A Milimetre
  6. 2018
  7. HSH House / A Milimetre

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

HSH House / A Milimetre

  • 21:00 - 20 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
HSH House / A Milimetre
Save this picture!
HSH House / A Milimetre, © Jirayu Rattanawong
© Jirayu Rattanawong

© Jirayu Rattanawong © Jirayu Rattanawong © Jirayu Rattanawong © Jirayu Rattanawong + 38

  • Architects

    A Milimetre

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Sitthana Phongkitkaroon, Wipavee Kueasirikul

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jirayu Rattanawong
Save this picture!
© Jirayu Rattanawong
© Jirayu Rattanawong

Text description provided by the architects. A typical townhouse from the 80’s has been renovated on the east of Bangkok. The dull and dark house lacked natural light and ventilation. The original windows were small and the interior lacked privacy due to traffic and pedestrians.

Save this picture!
© Jirayu Rattanawong
© Jirayu Rattanawong
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Jirayu Rattanawong
© Jirayu Rattanawong

To have an open plan with high privacy is the main concept of this project. A vertical façade with multiple usages was created. It is the main entrance to the house. It visually separates the public road from the interior of the house. The residents can look out, but pedestrians cannot peek inside. The facade also works as a security wall which is what living in Bangkok needs. In the interior, rooms with only one function each have been merged into a more open and connected house. We wanted to have a double space area linking other spaces and rooms together. So we removed a floor slab on the second floor in the centre of the house. This created a void that not only makes the most use of natural light and ventilation, but also brings people together.

Save this picture!
© Jirayu Rattanawong
© Jirayu Rattanawong
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jirayu Rattanawong
© Jirayu Rattanawong

Material transformations:
The opaque materials have been replaced by transparent ones.
Upper plane: we brightened the centre of the house, which was too dark, by adding a skylight
Vertical plane: the original windows were small and their wooden frames were thick. We replaced them with larger windows with slim steel frames. The slim frames allow more light into the house. 

Save this picture!
© Jirayu Rattanawong
© Jirayu Rattanawong

Floor: A floor slab floor in the centre of the house on the second floor was demolished to create a double space that connect all other spaces together
Façade: the building is enclosed with 1”x2” steel battens which protects the interior from the busy surroundings

Save this picture!
© Jirayu Rattanawong
© Jirayu Rattanawong

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
A Milimetre
Office

Product:

Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Thailand
Cite: "HSH House / A Milimetre" 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906185/hsh-house-a-milimetre/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream