  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. AL BORDE
  6. 2017
  House of the Flying Beds / AL BORDE

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House of the Flying Beds / AL BORDE

House of the Flying Beds / AL BORDE
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

© JAG Studio

  • Architects

    AL BORDE

  • Location

    Ecuador

  • Collaborators

    Charlotte Vaxelaire

  • Construction Management

    José Guerrero

  • Structure

    Patricio Cevallos & Mathieu Lamour 

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Built in the late eighteenth century, at first sight the house gave the impression of not being useful at all. It had only one-floor plan, the brick floor was broken, the eighty square meters were dark and cold, and the wood roof structure was rotten. Only the earth walls seemed able to be refurbish, which at first glance they did not look so bad at all.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Attic Plan
Attic Plan

The family does not seek for privacy: kitchen, living, dining, and bathroom are for communal use. Almost public because the project is thought to receive visitors and friends all the time. In this house for all, the private space is reduced to the bed of each one of the members of the family.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The final finishes of the completed work are almost the same as they were there in eighteenth century. The refurbish actions are a few and strategic: structural walls are reinforced, rammed earth is treated, doors and windows that were in poor condition are changed, and the floor is polish concrete.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

The project demands a new roof, so we take advantage of this action and solve the bedrooms too. A new upper bond beam connects the walls. Over it, eucalyptus trusses were installed each meter and fifty-five centimeters. Between each truss there is a bed, in total three pairs of habitable trusses were assembled.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

It was impossible to reuse the roof tiles; their poor condition turned them into patio backfill material. The roof is solved with shingles of old tires and a ridge of recycled glass that swallows light, heats and illuminates the interior.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Cite: "House of the Flying Beds / AL BORDE" [Casa de las camas en el aire / AL BORDE] 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

