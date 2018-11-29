Menchuks Apartment / Hrystia Koliasa Architecture

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. The way we went through in this project is from buying apartment with client to research of how it works after realisation. The lifestyle is crucial here. Things that had formed the task for design of the apartment are client’s love for traveling, cycling, jogging, playing computer games, watching films and music videos, cooking, communicating, drinking, eating with girlfriend or friends and of course having sex and maybe some more private things that are hidden even from an architect. We can’t avoid routine as well, that’s why we wanted to make it less painful.

So here we had to fit not the furniture, not the decorations, not the beauty but we had to organize place for all those actions and to leave some free space for future life desires and changes. For instance there is empty space near the window in living area where Sergii and Olya want to grow baobab after visiting Africa.

White colour erases boundaries and you pay more attention on view from windows. Flat surfaces make cleaning routine faster and easier. Balcony is connected with kitchen by a big glass door physically and visually depends on weather and season. Huge projected picture on the wall in front of the coach makes a feeling of a party or cinema which you can watch from kitchen or living area.

Trick of kitchen organisation is that there is niche inside the island where are hidden all stuff that needs quick access but wanted to be out of sight for visitors. Lots of storage space is organised in a way to keep all the things in order. Wardrobe opens for two sides: bedroom area and entrance hall. You will never find any shoes on the floor as all of them have their own space in drawers. Less time for routine more time for pleasure.

