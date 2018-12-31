World
  Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura

Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura

Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

  • Architects

    Traama Arquitetura

  • Location

    SGAS 616, Block 116/117, Block A, Centro Clinico Linea Vita, Asa Sul, Brasília, Brazil

  • Area

    376.7 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. The Tuíra Açaí needed a cozy space with the brand identity, the main objective was use the green and the purple color in a natural way, mixed with a light wood, ropes and plants.

Planta
Planta

The wood slats design were picked from the branding manual and guided the décor project into a lighter and younger feeling.

The rectangular space was sectorized in three different ones: kitchen, counter, main saloon.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

In the kitchen we removed the bathroom and dimensioned the production space in the right size, so we can focus on the saloon, to fit more clients.

In the saloon the counter was placed between the kitchen and the saloon. This space had the cashier, complements area and deliver the final products to clients. To make an intuitive flux we designed a central aisle, to lead the client to the order area, in the left a linear bench with tables, in the high a high table with stools.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The rattan ropes accent the perspective and the alignment of each area of the saloon. They help structure the garden pots, the suspense  high table and aligning the pendants light above the tables.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Cite: "Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura" [Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura] 31 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906153/tuira-acai-traama-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

