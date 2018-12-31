Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura

+ 16

Architects Traama Arquitetura

Location SGAS 616, Block 116/117, Block A, Centro Clinico Linea Vita, Asa Sul, Brasília, Brazil

Area 376.7 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Haruo Mikami

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The Tuíra Açaí needed a cozy space with the brand identity, the main objective was use the green and the purple color in a natural way, mixed with a light wood, ropes and plants.

The wood slats design were picked from the branding manual and guided the décor project into a lighter and younger feeling.

The rectangular space was sectorized in three different ones: kitchen, counter, main saloon.

In the kitchen we removed the bathroom and dimensioned the production space in the right size, so we can focus on the saloon, to fit more clients.

In the saloon the counter was placed between the kitchen and the saloon. This space had the cashier, complements area and deliver the final products to clients. To make an intuitive flux we designed a central aisle, to lead the client to the order area, in the left a linear bench with tables, in the high a high table with stools.

The rattan ropes accent the perspective and the alignment of each area of the saloon. They help structure the garden pots, the suspense high table and aligning the pendants light above the tables.