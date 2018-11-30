World
  Jambu Bar / Arquea Arquitetos

Jambu Bar / Arquea Arquitetos

  06:00 - 30 November, 2018
Jambu Bar / Arquea Arquitetos
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Jambu Bar runs in a small wooden house surrounded by a residentialbuilding area.  We knew that a bar and its demand wouldn’t fit in the existing house space, so we would have to expand it. The most common solution is to bring the hallto the front area and extend the kitchen backwards, but we chose to invert that concept and offer the costumers the experience of a backyard.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Therefore, we’ve created a transparent roof supported by a metallic structure in the back of the house –a kind of glasshouse that covers the space. The existent house and the new structure distinguish themselves both by the material and the technique; however, the simplicity creates the dialog between the old and new.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Isometric
Isometric

The facade with few openings and the side access makes the entrance path mysterious, and the surprise comes when discovering the cozy garden filled with beach chairs and spool tables that gives the place familiarity and relaxation.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Arquea Arquitetos
Arquea Arquitetos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Brazil
Cite: "Jambu Bar / Arquea Arquitetos" [Jambu Bar Jardim / Arquea Arquitetos] 30 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

