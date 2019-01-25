World
Cookie Street / Arquea Arquitetos

  • 12:00 - 25 January, 2019
Cookie Street / Arquea Arquitetos, © Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Cookie Street is a cookie shop located in the heart of Curitiba.

With a much-reduced area, the tiny franchise of Cookie Stories has its project based on a single outstanding texture, enough to draw attention in the midst of so many trades and restaurants in the area.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

We chose the hydraulic tile, a handmade material, because its irregularities coming from craft production creates a conceptual relationship with the cookies. In addition, the color could not have been differently chosen: the tile is pink, the sweeter of the colors.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Therefore, the tile texture was applied in the entire store: floor, walls, façade and the ceiling, giving the space unit. In contrast to that, there are two highlight elements: a white stone and glass balcony where the attendance and the exhibition of the products are; and a black panel at the bottom, where there are coffee machines, refrigerators and the access to the kitchen.

The project sought a sensitive and striking aesthetic in balance with functionality.

Isométrica
Isométrica

