Cookie Street / Arquea Arquitetos

Text description provided by the architects. Cookie Street is a cookie shop located in the heart of Curitiba.

With a much-reduced area, the tiny franchise of Cookie Stories has its project based on a single outstanding texture, enough to draw attention in the midst of so many trades and restaurants in the area.

We chose the hydraulic tile, a handmade material, because its irregularities coming from craft production creates a conceptual relationship with the cookies. In addition, the color could not have been differently chosen: the tile is pink, the sweeter of the colors.

Therefore, the tile texture was applied in the entire store: floor, walls, façade and the ceiling, giving the space unit. In contrast to that, there are two highlight elements: a white stone and glass balcony where the attendance and the exhibition of the products are; and a black panel at the bottom, where there are coffee machines, refrigerators and the access to the kitchen.

The project sought a sensitive and striking aesthetic in balance with functionality.