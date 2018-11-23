World
Persimmon Tree House / André Simão arquitectura

  • 10:00 - 23 November, 2018
Persimmon Tree House / André Simão arquitectura
Persimmon Tree House / André Simão arquitectura, © Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre

© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre

© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre

Text description provided by the architects. The object of this project is a small estate in the rural interior of the county of Barcelos, in the north of Portugal, where there was a farmer's house and a sequeiro (a vernacular architectural structure used to dry and store cereals). The facade, almost without windows, describes a long curve following the shape of the street, which closes over the interior of the property, like a rolled-up cat. After being numbered and disassembled, the elements of the existing stone masonry were recombined, creating the geometry of a new elevation, facing the garden. Behind this puzzle of built memory, a secondary glazed facade was conceived, privileging the connection with the natural landscape.

© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre

The private and service areas are facing east, while the social area, facing south, proposes the free and exploratory use of a succession of mezzanines. At the northern end of the house, a suspended body - the painting studio - swings beyond the old stones of the primitive structure, challenging the surrounding landscape.

© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
Sections
Sections
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre

The house faces the street like a blank canvas, laconic and abstract, returning the shadows of the neighboring buildings. 

© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre

 I asked the owners, with whom a strong dialectical relationship had been established during the process: "what name would you give to your house?". Their answer honors one of the trees that, without leaving the garden, enters the Persimmon tree house” every day.

© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre
© Carlos Eduardo Vinagre

