  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Performing Arts Center
  4. Portugal
  5. AND-RÉ
  6. 2017
  7. Águeda Arts Center / AND-RÉ

Águeda Arts Center / AND-RÉ

  • 06:00 - 20 November, 2018
Águeda Arts Center / AND-RÉ
Águeda Arts Center / AND-RÉ, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the CAA / Águeda Arts Center responds to the challenge of creating a solution well adapted to the context (not only physical but also cultural, economic and political) while creating a world-class cultural platform. A rational approach to the program was translated into a system designed to maximize functionality.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Section
Section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The building, with 4,500sqm, consists in three dynamic physical forces, which house and organize the three major valences of the indoor program – an auditorium with 600 seats, exhibition hall, and concert-cafe – spreading out from a central distribution core. In addition to the main program, the building also houses a studio room, bookstore/shop, conservation, administration/production, among many other support spaces.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The exterior architectural image is characterized by a volume of exposed concrete that embraces the terrain and creates a new public square that qualifies the city. The volume seems to levitate on a transparent glass mass, permeable and inviting to the public.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The architecture that formalizes the building is stripped of iconic artificiality, without losing the institutional relevance that the equipment deserves. It tries to reach a fusion between the pragmatic technique of execution and context response, and the poetical of space, which takes the visitor on a journey marked by the body built as a receptacle and generator of culture.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

About this office
AND-RÉ
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance performing arts center Learning visual arts center Portugal
Cite: "Águeda Arts Center / AND-RÉ" [Centro de Artes de Águeda / AND-RÉ] 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906104/agueda-arts-center-and-re/> ISSN 0719-8884

