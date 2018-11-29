World
Box House / Flavio Castro
Box House / Flavio Castro, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok + 82

  • Architects

    FCstudio

  • Location

    São Paulo, Brazil

  • Author

    Flávio Castro

  • Team

    Flávio Castro, Flávia Marques

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The Box house, located in a residential neighborhood of low verticalization in the city of São Paulo, was designed for a young architect, to himself. The size of the ground (20 x 10m) corner, directed the implementation where all the openings are located in two of the four facades. Zenith openings and the inner patio illuminate the environments that are located on the other two facades.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

From the street, the house emerges behind the wall like an opaque box with no openings. This was intentional because the discretion generates more security (the reality of the city). As you pass through the front gate of Corten steel, you come to a hall from which you can read, for the first time, the volumetry of the whole project and the differentiation of the program through the choice of materials. The opaque box, which before seemed to be heavy, rests in a glass box on the ground floor and makes it appear to float.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

On the ground floor, the sliding glass doors allow a visual integration with the garden. Here is a social part (living) in a functional way. The second floor contains the private area (suite, TV room) that determined the outer covering of the residence: mini wave panels. The different possibility of openings controls sunlight, acoustic and safety.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

On the rooftop, the garden completes the program and establishes a distinct relationship with the surroundings. It’s like a belvedere. Facts such as solar heating (water), gardens, cross ventilation and construction technique adopted (speed) generate an efficient house quality. From the bird, view photo is possible to notice that the house is an exception inside its context. The architecture respected the real conditions of the place, in the organization of the plant and in the definition of materials, passing through the design of the details.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

