  3. Nike House of Innovation 000 in New York City Reflects a New Generation in Sports Performance

Nike House of Innovation 000 in New York City Reflects a New Generation in Sports Performance

Nike House of Innovation 000 in New York City Reflects a New Generation in Sports Performance
Nike House of Innovation 000 in New York City Reflects a New Generation in Sports Performance, Courtesy of Nike
Nike House of Innovation 000 continues the athletic brand’s redefinition. As a company that prides itself on the innovative design of its foot and athletic wear, Nike has chosen to design its retail locations to reflect a new generation in sports performance. The House of Innovation maintains a foundation in flexible design, allowing the retailer to provide its patron with an immersive brand experience.

The store concept is described as “one floor, one world.” Each floor, inspired by the sounds and movement of New York, highlights different collections within the Nike brand. The retail program of each floor gets more specific as the levels increase. The 68,000 square-foot, six-level destination is the second Nike House of Innovation. The first was opened in Shanghai last month. These stores are the first of a new generation of sport retail experiences for Nike, numbered sequentially around the globe.

Courtesy of Nike
The store’s façade integrates slumped and carved glass. From the street, visitors can witness a display of temporary graphics programmed onto the exterior, creating a full-scale digital billboard to celebrate Nike and NYC’s sport’s innovation.

Courtesy of Nike
A triangular section of the textured glass exterior surrounding the main entrance was replaced by traditional glass. This entry sequence mimics a runner exploding off a starting block. Below the prominent white swoosh and above the doors, the ceiling of this curated entryway is angled at precisely 23.5 degrees - the exact angle of the Nike Swoosh trademark.

Lindsay Duddy
