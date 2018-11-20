World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. En Route Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Parallel House / En Route Architects

Parallel House / En Route Architects

  • 01:00 - 20 November, 2018
Parallel House / En Route Architects
Parallel House / En Route Architects, © Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

  • Architects

    En Route Architects

  • Location

    Kea Kithnos, Greece

  • Design Lead

    Katerina Kourkoula, Hannes Livers Gutberlet

  • Design Team

    Nicholas Paplomatas

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

Text description provided by the architects. The Parallel House is a summer residence situated within a secluded natural area of a Greek Cycladic Island. The strong topographical changes of the surrounding landscape represent at the same time the conceptual source and guideline for the architectural idea.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

The house - placed parallel to the view of the sea - is organised as a sequence of rooms, ranging from outdoor to partially covered to completely enclosed spaces. These volumes create cinematic frames of the surrounding landscape, the Aegean Sea and neighbouring islands. Due to the steep topography, the backside of the house is submerged within the landscape, while its front is exposed entirely towards the view. All support functions of the house are placed along the back wall allowing for unobstructed movement and views within the house and towards the landscape.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

The use of exposed concrete as a structural and visual frame is intended as a contemporary interpretation of a traditional stone house. This reinterpretation of traditional building techniques is also related to the integration of active and passive techniques for heating, cooling and energy generation. Such techniques thereby allow for a high degree of energy efficiency and independence.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Plan
Plan
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

A recessed corridor at the back of the house captures prevailing winds enabling cross ventilation and keeping the house cool throughout the year. The roof of the house is used to collect rainwater in submerged tanks that is re-used in the house as filtered water. Solar panels hidden in the landscape produce sufficient energy in order to keep the house running off the grid.

© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

The Parallel House was built as a strong and yet minimal contrast to its surrounding landscape. Through this contrast and the embedding of hidden principles, the focus is laid upon the maximum experience of the landscape itself.

View the complete gallery

About this office
En Route Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Greece
Cite: "Parallel House / En Route Architects" 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906025/parallel-house-en-route-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

