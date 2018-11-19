World
  The Workplace Paradox: Join the IE School of Architecture and Design's Master Class

The Workplace Paradox: Join the IE School of Architecture and Design's Master Class

The Workplace Paradox: Join the IE School of Architecture and Design's Master Class
The Workplace Paradox: Join the IE School of Architecture and Design's Master Class

At IE School of Architecture and Design, we know that the world of work is changing so fast that we cannot always keep up. Industry disruptors, such as emerging technologies, are unsettling the setup of the traditional office. Workforce demands, the ongoing talent war, and the threat of job replacement by AI all contribute to a workforce under tremendous pressure, creating new dynamics at work.

Join our upcoming Online Master Class to learn more about the evolution and disruption taking place in the workplace.

This talk will explore the forces driving change in the workplace and showcase some of Gensler’s latest research into this field, demonstrating, through selected case studies, how people are reclaiming place in a placeless world. 

Register here.

The class will be taught by Philip Tidd, Principal at Gensler & professor in IE’s Master’s in Strategic Design of Spaces. With more than 20 years of experience in workplace consultancy, real estate advising, and design and urban strategy, Philip has worked with global organizations across mainland Europe to implement workplace programs in line with the region’s many cultural and legislative variations. Philip has also advised numerous European public-sector organizations on how enhanced work environments can lead to improved performance.

