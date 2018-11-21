World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Poland
  5. RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński
  6. 2015
  The Observation Tower Data / Palmett - Markowe Ogrody + RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński

The Observation Tower Data / Palmett - Markowe Ogrody + RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński

  14:00 - 21 November, 2018
The Observation Tower Data / Palmett - Markowe Ogrody + RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński
© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

© Piotr Krajewski

    • Structural Design

      Mariusz Pikus, Piotr Adamski, Marek Konopka

    • Sanitary Systems

      Aneta Żyluk

    • Client

      City od Warsaw
      • More Specs Less Specs
    © Piotr Krajewski
    © Piotr Krajewski

    Text description provided by the architects. The observation tower emerges from Targówek, the postindustrial district of Warsaw.

    The aim of the project was the creation of an area far from the city centre that enables citizens to enter a quiet space after a hectic day. In addition, the adaptation of the postindustrial zone has brought new life to the abandoned district.

    © Piotr Krajewski
    © Piotr Krajewski

    While visitors wander around, the silhouette of the tower changes dynamically and the diversity of the elevations of the structure is clearly visible.

    Plans
    Plans

    There are two spans of the footbridge that leads the visitors to the entrances from different directions. The direction of the paths generates a rotation of the construction balancing the structure at the same time. The idea was to utilize the different pathways to show how a tower can change based on the angle you view it from. The curved vertical beams used in the project bring a dynammic element into design without sacrifing the integrity  of the structure.

    © Piotr Krajewski
    © Piotr Krajewski

    It is possibile to reach the top of the tower in two ways: either by a curved staircase or by the climbing wall.

    Section
    Section

    There are two entrances to the staircase that are located at different levels: the small bridge and the nearby square. The idea was to avoid exposure of the stairs by hiding them between two structural walls, one of which is the climbing wall. The hiding of the staircase generates a shadow that is critical for travellers going up or down. There are terraces where the visitors can have a rest and admire the view before reaching the top. The reward of reaching the peak is a wide scenic view of the lake, boatyard, beach and the woods.

    © Piotr Krajewski
    © Piotr Krajewski

    About this office
    RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński
    Office
    Palmett - Markowe Ogrody
    Office

    Products:

    Steel Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Sports Architecture Poland
    Cite: "The Observation Tower Data / Palmett - Markowe Ogrody + RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński" 21 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906016/the-observation-tower-data-palmett-markowe-ogrody-plus-rysy-architekci-rafal-sieraczynski/> ISSN 0719-8884

