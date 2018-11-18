World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. HASSELL Envisions a Restorative Redesign For San Francisco's Crumbling Waterfront

HASSELL Envisions a Restorative Redesign For San Francisco's Crumbling Waterfront

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
HASSELL Envisions a Restorative Redesign For San Francisco's Crumbling Waterfront
Save this picture!
HASSELL Envisions a Restorative Redesign For San Francisco's Crumbling Waterfront , Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL

With its historic but dilapidated waterfront, San Francisco has decided to restore the shoreline that could greatly influence the future of the city both environmentally and economically. The Port, contemplating between a piecemeal rebuilding pier-by-pier and a singular comprehensive construction of the waterfront, invited architecture and landscape firms to submit the reimagined proposals.

Global design firm HASSELL, known for their innovative recreational projects, envisioned an approach to preserve the significant history and culture of the pier while creating a sustainable green corridor in a playful manner. In order to activate the Embarcadero as an "interconnected greenway," HASSELL plans on developing the ecological areas along the waterfront as well as improving the accessibility between the recreational land with the surrounding transit hubs.

Courtesy of HASSELL Courtesy of HASSELL Courtesy of HASSELL Courtesy of HASSELL + 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL

Preparing for the inevitable sea level rise and earthquakes, repairing former piers in the sea-wall lots and performing seismic upgrades seem to be the most promising strategies. Currently, the sea-wall lots are utilized for parking, however, the firm believes this space can be transformed for better purposes. In conjunction, the missing piers can be revitalized through funds from the waterfront infrastructure as well as the restoration plans, instead of requiring brand new construction altogether.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HASSELL
Courtesy of HASSELL

To boost the waterfront by creating usable public spaces, the proposal features a series of rehabilitation tactics to attract a diverse range of users through various programs and activities. With six outlined steps, HASSELL shares the formal and spatial ways in which they renovate and resurrect each pier within the district. Ranging from possibilities of creating sports hubs and museums to mixed-use development and retail to open parks and wildlife sanctuaries, the corridor can become a new thriving center.

The transformation of San Francisco's waterfront is scheduled to be completed by 2023 to ensure the long-term viability of the foreshore corridor.

News via HASSELL

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Vasundhra Aggarwal
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Vasundhra Aggarwal. "HASSELL Envisions a Restorative Redesign For San Francisco's Crumbling Waterfront " 18 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906014/hassell-envisions-a-restorative-redesign-for-san-franciscos-crumbling-waterfront/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream