World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Work Set to Begin on Miami's Answer to the NYC High Line, Designed by James Corner Field Operations

Work Set to Begin on Miami's Answer to the NYC High Line, Designed by James Corner Field Operations

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Work Set to Begin on Miami's Answer to the NYC High Line, Designed by James Corner Field Operations
Save this picture!
Work Set to Begin on Miami's Answer to the NYC High Line, Designed by James Corner Field Operations, © James Corner Field Operations and Friends of the Underline, via Miami Herald
© James Corner Field Operations and Friends of the Underline, via Miami Herald

Work is set to begin on the Miami “Underline” project, a 10-mile-long park and trail under Miami’s elevated Metrorail tracks. Designed by James Corner Field Operations, the team behind the acclaimed Manhattan High Line, along with a team of volunteers and entrepreneurs led by Meg Daly and “Friends of the Underline,” the scheme has recently broken ground, set for completion by the summer of 2020.

As reported by the Miami Herald, the scheme will extend from downtown Miami to Dadeland, with an initial segment in the Brickell district measuring half a mile.

Save this picture!
© James Corner Field Operations and Friends of the Underline, via Miami Herald
© James Corner Field Operations and Friends of the Underline, via Miami Herald

The project, in the works for the past five years, was launched by neighborhood activists, with enthusiastic support from government, businesses, and citizens. The James Corner Field Operations masterplan envisions 10 miles of parallel, separated pathways for pedestrian and cycle use, dotted with lush landscapes, native plant species, and connections to parks, gardens, and playgrounds.

The scheme is reported to cost up to $120 million, with $90 million currently secured by Friends of the Underline. It is estimated that the scheme will positively impact on an immediate 125,000 people living within 10 miles of the trail, while also promoting Metrorail use above.

Save this picture!
© James Corner Field Operations and Friends of the Underline, via Miami Herald
© James Corner Field Operations and Friends of the Underline, via Miami Herald

The first phase, currently under construction, is expected to cost over $14 million, and presents the most complex, expensive section of the project. It is however predicted that the area’s young population and high density will mean the scheme will receive immediate and heavy use.

The first phase will offer such amenities as a green, dog-friendly park, gym, three-block promenade, and butterfly gardens. Phase 2, set to go out to bid in November.

News via: Miami Herald

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Work Set to Begin on Miami's Answer to the NYC High Line, Designed by James Corner Field Operations" 16 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906011/work-set-to-begin-on-miamis-answer-to-the-nyc-high-line-designed-by-james-corner-field-operations/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream