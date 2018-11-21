World
Kengo Kuma and FGMF's Japan House Sao Paulo Through the Lens of FLAGRANTE

  • 05:00 - 21 November, 2018
  • by Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
  • Translated by Fernanda Cavallaro
Kengo Kuma and FGMF's Japan House Sao Paulo Through the Lens of FLAGRANTE
Kengo Kuma and FGMF's Japan House Sao Paulo Through the Lens of FLAGRANTE, © FLAGRANTE
Architect and photographer Romullo Fontenelle of FLAGRANTE studio shared with ArchDaily a series of photographs from the recently inaugurated Japan House Sao Paulo, a project by Kengo Kuma in partnership with the local office FGMF Arquitetos.

The global initiative by the Japanese Government aims to "create a vision of contemporary Japan." Opened May 2018, Japan House combines art, technology, and business to offer an escape to present day Japan. 

© FLAGRANTE
The most emblematic aspect of the design is its facade, which presents a "curtain of wooden rules made of hinoki and worked by Japanese craftsmen in a conversation with the traditional cobogós, small hollowed out cement blocks commonly used in Brazilian modern architecture."

© FLAGRANTE
Japan House Sao Paulo is located on Paulista Avenue 52. It is now open to the public.

© FLAGRANTE
© FLAGRANTE
© FLAGRANTE
© FLAGRANTE
© FLAGRANTE
© FLAGRANTE

Below, take a look at the 360° installation view of Japan House Sao Paulo, made by the ArchDaily Team.

To see more works by FLAGRANTE, visit the studio's website or follow them on Instagram.

