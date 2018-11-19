World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Truong An Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Hoang Tuong House & Studio / Truong An Architecture

Hoang Tuong House & Studio / Truong An Architecture

  • 23:00 - 19 November, 2018
Hoang Tuong House & Studio / Truong An Architecture
Hoang Tuong House & Studio / Truong An Architecture, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 32

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Three years ago, Truong An Architecture received the offer for designing a new house for Artist Hoang Tuong Do, a Vietnamese well-known artist. After many years of living and working in downtown Saigon - a stuffy, chaotic metropolis (not only in architecture), they wanted to move to the outskirts of Saigon for fresh atmosphere and space for art creation. The site was separated from the flowerous and shady road by a canal connecting to Saigon River.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

A small bridge crossing the canal leads to the 1-meter lower ground. The main idea of the project is a modern stilt house; the layout includes two rectangular blocks with two natural ponds directly connected to the canal for better microclimate, the water level changes due to the tide of the canal; soil was taken from the bottom of ponds are used to embark the studio floor, old trees are retained and replanted.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The ground floor of the main block has been lifted up 1.8 m above the natural ground. The outdoor staircase was designed as a sculpture connecting to the patio. This patio is an important space - the transition between the exterior and interior space. The use of common materials with light structure helps to reduce the loads on the weak ground as well as building cost, corrugated iron roof with two layers enhances the ventilation and reduces noise for the bedrooms.

Axonometry Sketch
Axonometry Sketch

The big atrium in the interior space offers good views and connection to other indoor spaces and toward outdoor nature. From-floor-to ceiling window system with flexible design allows sunlight and wind to all rooms. The black-painted iron louver system covers all the second-floor elevation to control the light into the building, keeps the privacy of bedrooms while creating the unique feature for the house.  All the furniture is designed carefully to fit with the house concept. In the studio block, the ribbon windows are designed at the top and bottom of the wall for ventilation, leaving the main space for drawings.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The whole space is full of light due to the roof window across the building length. Embracing the simplicity and ordinary of lines, form then combining with common materials, together with transitional layer spaces, voids for light and fresh air, the design has blended individual elements naturally into a harmonious whole – a worth living place. In there, humans are nourished physically and mentally to live and live properly. We find the value of nature by the noiseless, delicacy, tranquility as much as possible…

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

About this office
Truong An Architecture
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Hoang Tuong House & Studio / Truong An Architecture" 19 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

