  7. Brick by Brick: a Doctor's House for Maji Moto / Studio TOTALE

Brick by Brick: a Doctor's House for Maji Moto / Studio TOTALE

  • 02:00 - 19 November, 2018
Brick by Brick: a Doctor's House for Maji Moto / Studio TOTALE
Brick by Brick: a Doctor's House for Maji Moto / Studio TOTALE, © Maria Chiara Gatti
© Maria Chiara Gatti

© Maria Chiara Gatti © Maria Chiara Gatti © Maria Chiara Gatti © Maria Chiara Gatti + 23

  • Architects

    Studio TOTALE

  • Location

    Arusha, Tanzania

  • Lead Architects

    Arch. Marco Nucifora; Arch. Claudia Cavallo; Arch. Elena Pazzaglia; Arch. Andrea Pazzaglia; Arch. Alessio Orrico

  • Team

    Alessandro Pieroni; Andrea Testi; Cassandra Calugi; Cecilia Sgammini; Costanza La Greca; Jacopo Bardi; Jacopo Naldi; Lavinia Antichi; Margherita Franchi; Maria Vittoria Genovesi; Marta Gironi; Martina Calcinai; Michela Gessani; Michele Franzone; Stefano Ottaviani

  • Area

    55.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Maria Chiara Gatti
© Maria Chiara Gatti
© Maria Chiara Gatti

Text description provided by the architects. Maji Moto is a spontaneous village in the northern Tanzania, Arusha area, nearby the Kilimanjaro mountain. The Doctor's House needed to keep the medical center operative, will grant access to basic healthcare treatments for the population by allowing dwelling for those who will work in the dispensary.

The building itself is a prototype for both sustainable technology and spatial distribution. The 30sm surface is divided into four equal modules: three indoor spaces (two bedrooms and one living), one outdoor space (cooking area). This space helps to avoid intoxication by smoke caused by the common habit of cooking indoors. Is covered yet open to create a dialogue with the other buildings and environment.

© Maria Chiara Gatti
© Maria Chiara Gatti
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Maria Chiara Gatti
© Maria Chiara Gatti

The porch is a filter between public and private space. The project is built with local materials: soil, stone, and gravel. The walls are built in C.S.E.B (Compressed Stabilized Earth Blocks). The use of wood is kept to the minimum needed. The technologies involved are low cost, quick and easy to build. We aimed to blend tradition with contemporary standards to promote some small yet effective innovations.

© Maria Chiara Gatti
© Maria Chiara Gatti

