Traditional Industries Innovation Center MOEA / MAYU Architects

  • 23:00 - 22 November, 2018
Traditional Industries Innovation Center MOEA / MAYU Architects
Traditional Industries Innovation Center MOEA / MAYU Architects, © Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio © Shawn Liu Studio © Shawn Liu Studio © Shawn Liu Studio + 48

  • Architects

    MAYU Architects

  • Location

    Kaohsiung, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Malone Chang, Yu-lin Chen

  • Design Team

    Ya-Yun Wang, Pin-Ming Huang (SD), Ya-Yun Wang, Pin-Ming Huang, Way-Lon Lo, Fen Lan Chen, Jeng-Yu Kao, Jen-Ho Yang, Hsiu-Wen Ou (DD/CD), Kuan-Hsien Li, Fu-Jin You (CA)

  • Area

    3298.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shawn Liu Studio

  • Structural Engineer

    Tien-Hun Engineering Consultant, Inc.

  • MEP Consultant

    Chih-Chan Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd.

  • HVAC Consultant

    Tai Yang Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Intelligent Building Consultant

    Yun Geng Design Consulting Co., Ltd.
    More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Kaohsiung, the heavy industry center in Taiwan, this project is an incubation center consisting of offices, research rooms, convention hall and exhibition galleries along with three smart manufacturing laboratories.

The site is located at the industrial zone uncontiguous with the city fabric, lacking the density as well as the mechanism to connect people to the city at large. Therefore, we conceive a building with internal density that is paradoxically dominated by interior void which also shapes the circulation throughout the building.

By internalizing the urban experience, users can explore various atriums, public stairs, open corridors, gathering spaces and galleries reminiscent of true urban landscape.

The floor plans are concise nest-like parti and the four floors are divided into two stacking components. The research rooms at bottom two floors encircle an enclosed “dark atrium”, which is a multi-purpose convention hall for holding meetings, exhibitions and product launches.

Courtesy of MAYU architects
Courtesy of MAYU architects

Then, the offices at top two floors surround a sky lit “light atrium” centered by a grand staircase, high-tech boardroom and various platforms to encourage physical communication. Perforated wood panels and solid oak flooring in the atriums impart senses such as vision, hearing, smell and touch to compensate for the white, weightless, and digital environment at the surrounding rooms.

Courtesy of MAYU architects
Courtesy of MAYU architects
The circulation becomes an in-between space between individual research rooms and the collectively used atriums. The lobby is in fact a series of processional spaces embedded with grand staircase, passages, and winding vertical circulation, which guide the movement from entrance to the upper atrium through varying spaces.

From outside, the compact form of pentagon projects five continuous facades facing different urban conditions; the frontality provides visual anchor and reference to this fragmented urban situation. The facades are double-layered combining highly transparent glass surface and gloss white lamella. This articulation gives the architecture a neutral appearance and simultaneously substantial and light.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Traditional Industries Innovation Center MOEA / MAYU Architects" 22 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905971/traditional-industries-innovation-center-moea-mayu-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

