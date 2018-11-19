Indigo Atelierwoning / Woonpioniers

+ 21

Architects Woonpioniers

Location Giethmen, The Netherlands

Lead Architect Daniel Venneman

Team Woonpioniers

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Henny van Belkom

Engineering Consultant BSH bouwadvies

Energy Consultant Coen energie comfort

Engineering Consultant BSH bouwadvies

Client Lia Harmsen More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Indigo is an ecological modular building concept. Positioned between “product” and “architecture”, this project explores how “mass-customized” ecological building could provide healthier homes for all of us, while avoiding one-size-fits-all solutions. Instead it allows flexibility for dwellers and their context and lifestyle by inviting them to join the design process. Therefore, not one Indigo is the same.

Lia’s Indigo is the result of a design process in which her wishes were clearly identified, leaving only the essentials. Here, between the trees, overlooking the landscape, Lia can dedicate herself to making her natural stone art. The work is done downstairs while relaxation prevails on the first floor. Surrounded by the curves of the structure, with a view towards both sides, this space offers an almost spiritual experience.

Indigo exists of pre-fabricated, bio-based elements, which can be installed on location within one day. In these pre-fabricated elements, the curved connections between wall and roof are moment resistant. Besides these, no other structural walls are necessary, resulting in complete freedom for the interior lay-out. In Lia’s case, all facilities are organized in a central furniture piece, allowing both the living- and the working space to be next to the completely transparent façade. This provides plenty of daylight and a stunning unblocked view through the building.