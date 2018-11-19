World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Woonpioniers
  6. 2018
  7. Indigo Atelierwoning / Woonpioniers

Indigo Atelierwoning / Woonpioniers

  • 03:10 - 19 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Indigo Atelierwoning / Woonpioniers
Save this picture!
Indigo Atelierwoning / Woonpioniers, © Henny van Belkom
© Henny van Belkom

© Henny van Belkom © Henny van Belkom © Henny van Belkom © Henny van Belkom + 21

  • Engineering Consultant

    BSH bouwadvies

  • Energy Consultant

    Coen energie comfort

  • Contractors

    Woodteq houtconstructies and Studio ECO and Blind interieur (LINKJE ERBIJ)

  • Client

    Lia Harmsen
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Henny van Belkom
© Henny van Belkom

Text description provided by the architects. Indigo is an ecological modular building concept. Positioned between “product” and “architecture”, this project explores how “mass-customized” ecological building could provide healthier homes for all of us, while avoiding one-size-fits-all solutions. Instead it allows flexibility for dwellers and their context and lifestyle by inviting them to join the design process. Therefore, not one Indigo is the same.

Save this picture!
© Henny van Belkom
© Henny van Belkom
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Henny van Belkom
© Henny van Belkom

Lia’s Indigo is the result of a design process in which her wishes were clearly identified, leaving only the essentials. Here, between the trees, overlooking the landscape, Lia can dedicate herself to making her natural stone art. The work is done downstairs while relaxation prevails on the first floor. Surrounded by the curves of the structure, with a view towards both sides, this space offers an almost spiritual experience.

Save this picture!
© Henny van Belkom
© Henny van Belkom
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Henny van Belkom
© Henny van Belkom

Indigo exists of pre-fabricated, bio-based elements, which can be installed on location within one day. In these pre-fabricated elements, the curved connections between wall and roof are moment resistant. Besides these, no other structural walls are necessary, resulting in complete freedom for the interior lay-out. In Lia’s case, all facilities are organized in a central furniture piece, allowing both the living- and the working space to be next to the completely transparent façade. This provides plenty of daylight and a stunning unblocked view through the building.

Save this picture!
© Henny van Belkom
© Henny van Belkom

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Woonpioniers
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Indigo Atelierwoning / Woonpioniers" 19 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905964/indigo-atelierwoning-woonpioniers/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream