  Sliding Room Dividers: Flexible Spaces Made of Metal Mesh

Using coiled wire fabric to divide interior spaces allows for both open and non-invasive partitioned areas. The installations add texture but maintain a soft, semi-opaque appearance. These functional room dividers are composed of coiled wire fabric woven into different thicknesses, which provide a flexible design and moldability. 

Today we will highlight its use as an operable room divider, but coiled wire fabric can also be used as a ceiling treatment, exhibit and retail displays, wall coverings, artistic elements, and much more.

Blue School Middle School / PellOverton Architects

In this project, the coiled wire fabric is used as a room divider for learning environments—adding a translucent element of privacy to the area. Simultaneously, the permeable properties of the material allow for the connection between the formal spaces of education (classrooms) and informal learning spaces, creating a fluidity and “horizontality” among its users.

University of Illinois at Chicago Daley Library IDEA Commons / Woodhouse Tinucci Architects

This library contains a variety of interconnected learning environments in a flexible way: tables for single users, group workstations, sofa modules, study areas, and more. The metallic mesh is used in spaces of greater flexibility, allowing its users to move them according to their specific use. The coiled wire fabric systems artfully divide the open space while allowing light and views in.

